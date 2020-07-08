Jet Linx Purchases Meridian Aircraft Management & Air Charter

OMAHA, Neb., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the leading private jet management and jet card membership company in the United States, continued its strategic expansion in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut tri-state region by acquiring Meridian's Aircraft Management and Air Charter business. Meridian is a full-service private aviation company headquartered at Teterboro Airport. While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the acquisition encompasses a fleet of 23 long range and short range private jet aircraft including Bombardier Global Express 6000 and 5000s, Gulfstream G550s, GVs, G450s, GIVSPs, Dassault Falcon 7Xs and 2000s, and Embraer Phenom 300s, among others. Upon closing the transaction, Jet Linx will become the largest private jet management and jet card membership company in the tri-state region and the second-largest aircraft management company in the United States with over 120 aircraft and 19 locations nationwide (FAA Part 135).

"This acquisition is a significant step in our strategic plan as we continue to enhance our fleet and flight operations serving the New York tri-state area and further develop the Company as the leader in private jet travel. It could also not be better timed as it follows the grand opening of our flagship private terminal at Teterboro Airport last September," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx Aviation. "It is an honor to have purchased Meridian Aircraft Management and Air Charter, one of the most admired, respected and trusted operators in the private jet industry. Like Jet Linx, Meridian is a family-owned business, and it will be our commitment and our privilege to continue their legacy of excellence, safety and service. This exemplifies and underscores our unwavering commitment to provide the highest standards of excellence and the finest service experience not only to our clients in the New York tri-state area, but nationwide, as Teterboro is the busiest private aviation airport in the U.S."

With heritage that dates back to 1946 at Teterboro Airport, Meridian is a full-service Fixed Base Operator (FBO) renowned for its enduring reputation for providing the New York metropolitan area with private aircraft fueling, hangaring, maintenance, management and charter services. Meridian has earned numerous industry awards and accolades over the years for its FBO services. As the longest continuously operating private aviation services company in the New York metropolitan area, Meridian will continue operating its FBO and aircraft maintenance businesses at Teterboro Airport and Hayward Executive Airport in California.

"Jet Linx aligns perfectly with Meridian's values, culture and commitment to safety, and we could not be happier to have partnered with Jet Linx to purchase our aircraft management and charter business," said Ken Forester, Owner & CEO of Meridian. "It was important for us to find the right company who would be able to take our existing aircraft management and charter business to the next level, and Jet Linx was the obvious choice. We are excited to continue supporting Jet Linx, and our former aircraft management and charter customers, through our FBO and aircraft maintenance businesses going forward."

Jet Linx has become the leading private jet management and Jet Card company in the United States due to its unique and innovative business model. The company offers a far more personalized approach to guaranteed private jet travel solutions through individual, city specific, local operations. Jet Linx is committed to the highest and most stringent safety standards in the private aviation industry, and to the managed, strategic and sustained growth in private jet aircraft, jet card members and locations across the country.

2019 was a year of unprecedented achievement for Jet Linx; it established six new private base terminal locations across the country, and forged two groundbreaking and unprecedented partnerships – one with Forbes Travel Guide and the other with Southwest Airlines and CAE. The collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide – the world renowned and only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas – made Jet Linx the "Official Private Aviation Company" of Forbes Travel Guide as well as the first and only company in private aviation to establish and implement Forbes Travel Guide's preeminent and unparalleled standards of service excellence. Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide in the creation of customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence for private aviation. Jet Linx joined forces with Southwest Airlines and CAE to create a groundbreaking pilot cadet program which provides a unique career pathway and lifecycle solution for pilots, facilitating entry into the aviation industry and providing opportunities for pilots to elevate and extend their careers. The company also acquired Elliott Aviation's Aircraft Management & Charter business in Minneapolis, and following the purchase of Meridian Aircraft Management and Air Charter, the Company intends to make additional acquisitions of other respected and established private jet management companies as an integral part of its growth strategy and continued expansion across the United States.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

About Meridian

Meridian is an award-winning, private aviation company with Fixed Base Operator (FBO) locations at Teterboro Airport (TEB) near New York City, and Hayward Executive Airport (HWD) near San Francisco. Meridian also owns and operates an FAA-approved Part 145 Repair Station in Teterboro. Meridian Teterboro has earned numerous industry awards and accolades for its exceptional service: 2020 AIN FBO Survey - Top 5% FBO in the Americas and #1 FBO in Northeast; 2020 Professional Pilot PRASE Survey - Top 20 Best FBOs in US, Top 10 Best Independent FBOs in US, and Best CSRs (Betsy Wines and Victor Seda). Meridian was voted #1 FBO at Teterboro Airport in both surveys. Both Meridian Teterboro and Meridian Hayward are CAA Preferred FBOs at their respective airports, and both are IS-BAH certified. Meridian Hayward has consistently received outstanding reviews from new and returning customers on popular business aviation websites.

For more information, please visit our website at https://meridian.aero or call us in Teterboro, NJ, at 201-288-5040, or in Hayward, CA, at 510-674-2500.

SOURCE Jet Linx

Related Links

http://www.jetlinx.com

