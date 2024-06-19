JET LINX REORGANIZES KEY LEADERSHIP TO FUEL OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE AND GROWTH

OMAHA, Neb., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused Aircraft Management and Jet Card Company in the world, recently announced a series of key promotions and organizational changes that reinforce the Company's commitment to delivering an unparalleled private aviation experience. These strategic moves align the Company's exceptional talent with the evolving needs of Jet Linx clients, further enhancing service excellence across all areas of operations.

At the helm of these key changes is the promotion of Nate Legband to the role of Chief Operating Officer, while retaining his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer. Legband, who joined the Company in 2016, will focus on accelerating value creation initiatives, streamlining coordination between Revenue Management, Crew Coordination, and Maintenance teams, improving process efficiency and discipline in all operational areas, and integrating new technology solutions across all operational departments.

"Nate's promotion to Chief Operating Officer is a testament to his exceptional leadership and commitment to driving operational excellence," said Brent Wouters, President and CEO of Jet Linx. "His deep understanding of our business and his ability to foster cross-functional collaboration will be instrumental in enhancing our client experience and solidifying our position as an industry leader."

Additionally, Jet Linx has promoted Ryan Lemmon to Vice President of Account Management and Paul Kloet to Vice President of Strategy and M&A. Lemmon, who joined Jet Linx in 2020, will implement best practices for account management while managing all Flight Concierge team members. Kloet, who joined in 2021, will lead analysis and support for sales and Base operations, assist in developing and implementing the Company's strategic vision, and continue to support mergers and acquisitions activity.

Furthermore, Sarah Wilson has been promoted to Base Vice President in Nashville, where she will guide client service and business growth in the local market.

"Our team is our greatest asset, and these promotions reflect our commitment to investing in our people and fostering a culture of growth and excellence," said Wouters. "By empowering our exceptional talent and realigning our organizational structure, we are well-positioned to deliver unparalleled value to those seeking private aviation solutions."

Jet Linx's strategic organizational changes and promotions underscore its dedication to continuously improving operations and providing clients with best-in-class service, safety, trip management and value. For 25 years, Jet Linx has set the standard for excellence in private aviation, operating incident-free while flying nearly 200 million miles and upholding the industry's most prestigious safety certifications. Jet Linx recently completed its eighth annual Safety Summit. The Company remains the sole air carrier in the United States to cease retail flight operations for a full business day, enabling its entire workforce to converge and collectively examine, evaluate, and advance safety practices and protocols.

About Jet Linx

Founded in Omaha, NE, in 1999, Jet Linx is a global, personal aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through local service at 22 locations nationwide. The Company is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety-rated operator, a distinction held by less than one percent of operators globally. For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC