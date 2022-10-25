Jet Linx Unveils New Private Jet Terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused, global private jet management and Jet Card company with 21 Base locations nationwide, today announces the completion of its newly constructed private jet terminal in Scottsdale, Arizona. The original Jet Linx Scottsdale private terminal opened as the Company's seventh location in 2012, and after a decade of growth has moved to a new, purpose-built facility to serve local Aircraft Management clients and Jet Card Members with Jet Linx's proprietary Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star ultra-luxury private jet services.

In response to increasing local demand, Jet Linx began construction of a new, standalone facility at Scottsdale Airport in the summer of 2021. The new facility offers 3,000 square feet of elevated and sophisticated private terminal, including a central lobby with individual workstations, a private conference room, fully stocked kitchenette and refreshment bar. An attached 30,000-square-foot aircraft hangar will accommodate a growing fleet in Scottsdale that has doubled in size within the last five months.

Designed in partnership with Tammy Edmonds Design, the facility features a client-first approach. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows provide panoramic views of the Sonoran Desert and McDowell Mountains, amplifying natural light to create a clean and refined environment for Jet Card Members, Aircraft Owners and their guests. With direct access to the ramp and a private gate, Jet Linx clients can opt to park on the runway and board planes directly from their vehicles. A private, covered parking area promises secure storage of client vehicles during their trip. As with all Jet Linx locations, Jet Linx Scottsdale clients will continue to receive unrivaled luxury service, now strengthened by a terminal that reflects the Company's commitment to an elevated experience.

"Our new location comes intelligently-designed to provide more convenience, cohesion and comfort for our Members," said Shooter Smith, Jet Linx Scottsdale Base Vice President. "Every aspect of our new facility was built in response to current and future needs as we continue to experience client growth and more flight activity. We cannot wait to welcome our Members back with our distinctive Five-Star service."

Jet Linx remains the only private aviation company to deliver expansive resources at the national level with the service and personal attention of a local team. The Company also plans to pursue additional enhancements to its private jet terminal facilities in Dallas and looks forward to the completion of its new 70,000-square-foot flagship facility in Omaha in 2023. A grand opening celebration for the new Scottsdale private terminal is expected to take place in December 2022.

The news of the Scottsdale facility follows the Company's announcement that Jet Linx has resumed sales of its two key Jet Card programs – the Enterprise Jet Card Membership, designed to serve its corporate clients, and a Tier II Executive Jet Card Membership for leisure travelers flying less frequently than corporate clients. In resuming sales of these additional programs, The Company plans to expand business in existing markets and develop networks in new markets for future Base locations, while remaining steadfast in enhancing its unrivaled safety and service standards of excellence in the private aviation industry.

For more information about Jet Linx Scottsdale services and amenities, visit https://www.jetlinx.com.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, Joint Ownership, and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

