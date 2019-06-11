Jet Linx Voluntarily Grounds Fleet For Annual Safety Summit

OMAHA, Neb., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the third largest aircraft management company in the United States (Part 135), further established its position today as the leading company in private aviation by dedicating the entire day to advancing the private aviation industry's most rigorous safety standards during its annual Safety Summit. Jet Linx is reinforcing its unwavering pledge to delivering the highest standard of safety by voluntarily grounding its fleet of 100+ aircraft to bring together all of its 500+ employees to focus on safety. This is the third consecutive year for the Summit and Jet Linx remains the only air carrier in the United States to implement such a standard.

The focus of Jet Linx's third annual Safety Summit is safety culture, safety management, and how to identify potential hazards. The day includes a special keynote session from Jim Hall, former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman, on organizational contributing factors in aviation safety.

"Since the inception of Jet Linx 20 years ago, safety has been the cornerstone of our company. Our annual Safety Summit allows us to continue advancing best safety practices and standards of excellence across the entire organization," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "As a leader in the industry, it is our responsibility to hold ourselves accountable and further the highest safety standards. We are proud to invest considerable time, energy and financial resources in order to deliver our aircraft owners and Jet Card members with the confidence that they are flying with the industry's best."

"Jet Linx has taken all the right steps in setting the precedent of making safety the number one priority. While there is no perfect way to implement a safety management system, Jet Linx is moving in the right direction, and perhaps most importantly, calling on others to do the same," said Hall. "For Jet Linx to reach out and encourage the prioritization of passenger and employee safety at the highest level in their effort to improve operations across this industry is impressive."





The Safety Summit is co-led this year by Sheryl Clarke, Jet Linx's newly appointed Director of Safety & Security, who is responsible for leading the Safety Department and the continued enhancement of Jet Linx's safety programs to ensure that every measure is taken to meet and exceed government regulations.

Clarke joins Jet Linx from United Airlines, where she was Managing Director of Airport Operations Safety and Compliance, managing all safety efforts for the 337 airports served by the airline. As a rated Airline Transport Pilot, B-707, B-720 and EMB-145, and a United States Air Force (USAF) Academy graduate, Clarke has logged 7,500 Pilot-in-Command (PIC) hours commercially and 1,800 PIC hours in the USAF, with additional certifications from the NTSB, Department of Transportation (DOT), Safety Management Systems (SMS) and Human Factors Analysis (HFACS).

"I am thrilled to be joining Jet Linx at such a significant moment to help the company continue to transform the private aviation industry," said Clarke. "Jet Linx has managed to pursue a nationwide expansion while demonstrating an unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of their clients, pilots and team. I am proud to be working with Jet Linx to continue to drive the industry standards for safety and security."

Clarke's executive appointment comes as Jet Linx celebrates its continued expansion into new markets, including Austin, Boston, Chicago, and New York, and planned future locations in Florida and California.



