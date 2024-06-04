JET LINX VOLUNTARILY PAUSES FLIGHT OPERATIONS FOR EIGHTH ANNUAL SAFETY SUMMIT, OVER 550 TEAM MEMBERS CONVENE NATIONWIDE

OMAHA, Neb., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx, the only locally-focused private jet management and Jet Card Company in the world, convenes its 8th annual Safety Summit today, commemorating a remarkable milestone of 25 years of unwavering dedication to industry-leading safety standards. With over 550 team members assembled nationwide, this annual event reinforces Jet Linx's steadfast commitment to continuously enhancing its robust Safety Management System (SMS) and fostering a culture of safety excellence across all aspects of its operations.

Since pioneering the industry's first voluntary fleet grounding in 2017, Jet Linx remains the sole air carrier in the United States to cease retail flight operations for a full business day, enabling its entire workforce to converge and collectively examine, evaluate, and advance safety practices and protocols. This year's Safety Summit, themed "25 Years of Safety," celebrates Jet Linx's quarter-century journey in prioritizing safety as a core organizational value and driving force behind its private aviation services.

The 2024 Safety Summit features an esteemed lineup of industry experts, including keynote presenter Amy Grubb, PhD, an internationally respected Digital Transformation Advisor for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Grubb brings extensive experience in leadership development, organizational culture, and change management, having served in various high-level roles at the FBI for over two decades.

"Jet Linx's unwavering commitment to safety is truly unparalleled in the aviation industry," said Brent Wouters, President and CEO at Jet Linx. "The Safety Summit provides a powerful platform for our team to collaboratively explore new horizons in safety, share best practices, and reinforce our shared responsibility to safeguard our clients, team members, and aircraft. With Amy Grubb's expertise in organizational psychology and change management, we are excited to gain valuable insights that will further strengthen our safety-centric culture."

Grubb's keynote address will draw upon her background in promoting safety within the aviation industry, including her work with the Bombardier Safety Standdown Advisory Council where she served as Chair. Her deep understanding of organizational culture and her ability to drive transformative change will undoubtedly provide invaluable perspectives to Jet Linx's ongoing pursuit of safety excellence.

In addition to Grubb's keynote, the Summit's agenda encompasses an annual safety performance review, case studies on emerging safety challenges, and internal safety awards to recognize individual team members for their dedication to building a stronger safety culture.

"Safety is deeply ingrained in Jet Linx's cultural DNA, and the Safety Summit serves as a reminder of our commitment to continuously raising the bar," said RD Johnson, Jet Linx Vice President of Safety. "By bringing together our entire team, we foster an environment of open dialogue, continuous learning, and collective responsibility, ensuring that safety remains at the forefront of every decision we make."

Jet Linx's ongoing efforts to bolster safety in all aspects of operations have earned the Company numerous accolades, including becoming the first operator worldwide to receive ARGUS's (Aviation Research Group United States) Platinum Elite safety ranking in 2021 –the aviation industry's first continuous monitoring evaluation system. The Company recently celebrated its WYVERN Wingman PRO certification, adding to its existing IS-BAO Stage 3 (International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations)https://ibac.org/is-bao and ARGUS Platinum Elite top safety ratings, making Jet Linx the first and only operator in the aviation industry to receive elite ratings from all three major third-party auditors.

As Jet Linx commemorates 25 years of prioritizing safety, the 2024 Safety Summit serves as a testament to the Company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and setting the benchmark for excellence in private aviation.

About Jet Linx

Founded in Omaha, NE, in 1999, Jet Linx is a global, personal aviation company providing Aircraft Management and Jet Card Membership through local service at 22 locations nationwide. The Company is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and WYVERN Wingman PRO safety-rated operator, a distinction held by less than one percent of operators globally. For more information, please visit www.jetlinx.com.

SOURCE Jet Linx Aviation, LLC