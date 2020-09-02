Jet Linx Welcomes Dormie Network & Elegant Mexico To Its Elevated Lifestyle Client Benefits Program

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx , the leading private jet management and Jet Card membership company in the United States, today welcomed two new partners, Dormie Network and Elegant Mexico , to its signature Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program. Dormie Network, a national network of private destination golf clubs, and Elegant Mexico, a collection of luxury villa rentals and vacation experiences in Los Cabos, join an impressive portfolio of exclusive offers from partners in travel, transportation, wine and spirits, health and wellness, golf and more available to Jet Linx Jet Card members and aircraft owners.

"We are delighted to welcome Dormie Network and Elegant Mexico to our Elevated Lifestyle program," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx. "Jet Linx is dedicated to providing our members and owners with exclusive and unrivaled benefits that enhance their private travel experience and overall lifestyle. Both of our new partners align perfectly with our promise to further elevate the Jet Linx experience by offering safe and secluded opportunities for travel and activities."

The addition of Dormie Network to the Elevated Lifestyle program provides Jet Linx clients with unparalleled access to six prestigious golf clubs across the United States. Each property offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure, in addition to premier accommodations and amenities. Jet Linx clients receive limited access to these members-only clubs, with courses including the top ranked Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina and challenging Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia, among others.

Through the Elevated Lifestyle program, Jet Linx clients can also take advantage of exclusive benefits and offers when staying at any of Elegant Mexico's 30 exquisite private villas. Elegant Mexico creates highly personalized luxury vacation experiences, from extensive pre-arrival coordination and itinerary planning to on-site Guest Services Hosts and world-class amenities, such as personal chef and butler service. With accommodations that range from three-bedroom casitas to nine-bedroom estates, some of which have served as private escapes for international royalty, Fortune 500 CEOs and celebrities, Elegant Mexico ensures guests enjoy absolute anonymity during their stay, aligned with the Jet Linx commitment to putting the private back in private aviation.

For more information on Jet Linx and its Elevated Lifestyle client benefits program, visit www.jetlinx.com or contact a local Jet Linx Base.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers two different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed jet card and private jet management program — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum and Wyvern Wingman safety rated operator, an accomplishment earned by less than one percent of all aircraft operators in the world. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website ( www.jetlinx.com ).

SOURCE Jet Linx

Related Links

http://www.jetlinx.com

