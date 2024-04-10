Jet Logistics Adds Hawker 850XP and 800XP Executive Jets Available for Donor Organ Flights

ST. JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Logistics Inc., an FAA Part 135 ISBAO Stage 3 certified and CAMTS-audited air carrier for leading air medical programs, recently added two new Hawker 850XP and Hawker 800XP jets to its AeroMedOPS™ program and donor organ procurement and air ambulance-dedicated fleet. The aircraft are available for immediate charter by organ procurement organizations (OPO), transplant centers and other operators for supplemental lift.

"Jet Logistics has a distinguished history with the OPO market and over the past 15 years, we've successfully operated thousands of life-saving organ transplant missions. Our teams understand the high standards for safety, speed and comfort that doctors, medical crews and transplant programs demand to perform their critical work," stated Jet Logistics Holding Group President, W. Ashley Smith, Jr.

Both Hawker jets are later model, low time aircraft offering updated, executive quality exterior paint and interior cabins, seating for up to eight (8) passengers and advanced avionics and communications systems. The Hawker 800-series is well-suited for servicing both shorter haul, transcontinental and international missions with Jet Logistics' worldwide FAA op-specs and global operations expertise. The aircraft are strategically located, with the 850XP Midwest-based in Tulsa, OK and the 800XP East Coast-based in Raleigh, NC.

Smith, Jr. added, "Our company has been operating and servicing Hawkers for 2 decades, with a current fleet of 5 Hawker aircraft. Our flight crews and mechanics, including me with significant time in this type, know the aircraft extremely well. These are 2 of the nicest aircraft in our fleet and the Hawker's cabin offers significantly more room, comfort and amenities including GoGo Internet, fully enclosed rear lavatory, and near stand-up cabin height, features not available in the light jets used by most OPO operators."

About Jet Logistics

Founded in 2002, Jet Logistics began operations in corporate passenger charter and subsequently expanded US and international services in air medical, government contracting and special mission sectors. Today, Jet Logistics maintains worldwide op-specs as a leading accredited Part 135 operator (FAA Air Carrier #ZP7A427J) including ISBAO Stage 3, DoD CARB and CAMTS-audited certifications. Jet Logistics operates aviation programs for leading air medical providers, corporations and government agencies including the U.S. Department of Defense.

