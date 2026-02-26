Jet Mortgage Names Greg Austin Executive Vice President, Wholesale

Industry veteran to lead wholesale business and drive broker growth for national California-based lender

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Mortgage, a national wholesale mortgage lender and a division of Home Mortgage Alliance Corporation (HMAC), today announced the appointment of Greg Austin as Executive Vice President, Wholesale. In this role, Austin will lead Jet Mortgage's wholesale originations and be responsible for broker relationships, sales leadership and expansion initiatives nationwide.

Austin brings more than two decades of experience in wholesale and correspondent lending, with a proven track record of building high-performing sales teams, scaling production and strengthening broker partnerships. Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles across the mortgage industry, where he was instrumental in driving growth, improving operational alignment and expanding market presence. Prior to joining Jet Mortgage, Austin was the EVP of Mortgage Lending for Carrington Mortgage Services. Earlier in his career, he was EVP of Mortgage for Impac and Head of Sales & Marketing for Hudson & Marshall.

At Jet Mortgage, Austin will focus on accelerating wholesale growth, deepening broker engagement and supporting the company's continued investment in products, technology and service. His leadership will play a key role in advancing Jet Mortgage's long-term strategy to be a trusted, growth-oriented partner for mortgage brokers across the country.

"Greg is a highly respected leader in the wholesale mortgage space, and we're excited to welcome him to the Jet Mortgage executive team," said Alfred Hanna, co-founder of HMAC, the parent of Jet Mortgage "His experience, leadership style and deep understanding of the broker channel align perfectly with our vision for continued expansion. Greg will be a tremendous asset as we scale our wholesale platform and strengthen relationships with our broker partners."

"I'm thrilled to join Jet Mortgage at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Austin. "Jet has built a strong reputation for service, speed and broker-first mindset. I look forward to working with the team to expand our wholesale footprint, deliver value to our partners and help drive sustainable growth across the organization."

About Jet Mortgage

Jet Mortgage was established in 2022 and is a division of HMAC, a national mortgage lender, licensed in 48 states. Jet Mortgage is a national wholesale lender, serving more than 8,000 mortgage brokers nationwide. For more information, please visit jetmortgage.com.

SOURCE Jet Mortgage