Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) Unveils Strategic Expansion into Latin America at the 2023 Latin American (LATAM) Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE)

JSSI Expands its Presence in Brazil, Highlighting Growing Demand in LATAM

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), the largest independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry, continues to expand its presence in Brazil to address the growing industry demand in Latin America. JSSI announced today that it has strategically appointed João Caram to join industry veteran Aroldo Rovero as the director of business development, South America, and Giuliano Donadio as the director of regional sales, LATAM. Mr. Caram will be responsible for supporting the Hourly Cost Maintenance (HCM) team and Mr. Donadio the Maintenance Software team in their respective territories.

"As a company with global reach and support capabilities, we remain focused on enlisting top-tier aviation professionals, and there is no better occasion to announce this significant milestone than at this year's LABACE event," said Francisco Zozaya, JSSI's Chief Revenue Officer. "We are confident our team of all-stars is poised to provide the best experience to customers while effectively supporting this thriving market."

"Both João and Giuliano have an extensive network within the LATAM market, as well as deep industry experience," said David Caporali, SVP of Business Development, Americas. "João comes to JSSI after a decade of working in the aviation sector. Following the announcement of his recent appointment, we are continuing to focus on Brazil, one of the largest markets outside of North America in terms of the size of its executive aircraft fleet. Giuliano's proven track record makes him the perfect candidate to serve the LATAM area given his success working in the region. I am confident that both João and Giuliano will be an asset to the team."

JSSI leadership will attend the 18th annual Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE) taking place in São Paulo, August 8-10, 2023.

About JSSI

For more than 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI) has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial tools to the business aviation industry. With 6,000+ aircraft supported by maintenance programs and software platforms, JSSI leverages this wealth of data and purchasing power to drive cost savings and provide custom solutions that align to the interests of each client, regardless of make or model. Learn more at jetsupport.com .

JSSI products and services include:

Maintenance Programs. Hourly Cost Maintenance Programs to stabilize maintenance budgets, maximize aircraft availability and enhance residual value.

Parts & Leasing. Experienced product line specialized team who leverages our All-OEM inventory and global vendor relationships and go beyond parts sourcing to find optimal customer solutions.

Maintenance Software. Innovative digital tools that deliver actionable maintenance intelligence to enable better maintenance decisions.

Conklin & de Decker. Impartial and accurate data to deliver full transparency into real-world aircraft operating costs and performance specifications.

Advisory Services. Objective insights and independent technical advice from a global team of technical advisors and ASA-accredited appraisers for virtually any business jet, turboprop or helicopter.

Aviation Capital. Customized asset-based finance solutions for business aviation.

