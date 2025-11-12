Jetaire to Deliver Worldwide Installations of INVICTA™ using STS Aviation Group

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetaire Group, the global leader of fuel tank flammability reduction and ignition mitigation technology, designs and manufactures INVICTA™, the premier FAA-certified alternative to OEM nitrogen-generating systems for late-life Airbus and Boeing aircraft. INVICTA™ employs a proprietary reticulated polyurethane foam technology that disrupts the fire triangle, mitigating the risk of fuel tank ignition.

Tank Tigers, an STS Aviation Group Company, has been chosen as the preferred global installer of INVICTA™ with nearly 50 INVICTA™ installations for Airbus and Boeing single and twin-aisle aircraft. Jetaire entered into a new commercial agreement with Tank Tigers, which enhances Jetaire's ability to meet rising demand as operators and lessors prepare for the global 2026 compliance deadline under the Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction (FTFR) rule.

"As the mandatory modification deadline approaches, our priority is ensuring that operators and lessors have a proven, certified alternative to nitrogen-generating systems," said Michael Williams, CEO of Jetaire Group. "STS Aviation Group and their Tank Tigers team have been instrumental in executing installations with precision and efficiency, giving customers the confidence that their aircraft will achieve compliance on time."

"Our expanded relationship with Jetaire underscores the success and reliability of the INVICTA™ program," said Craig Rose, Vice President and General Manager for Tank Tigers. "Together, we're providing operators with a streamlined path to compliance that minimizes downtime and delivers lasting safety and performance benefits."

Certified by the FAA, EASA, ANAC, and AFAC, INVICTA™ delivers a maintenance-free, cost-effective, and installation-efficient solution for compliance with FAR 25.981 and FAR 121.1117 requirements.

INVICTA™ is approved for installation across the following aircraft platforms:

Airbus A320 and A330 families

Boeing 737, 757, and 767 series

Boeing 777 technology is in development and nearing completion

As hundreds of aircraft still require modification to meet compliance deadlines, the Jetaire–STS collaboration ensures operators and lessors immediate access to certified kits and expert installation resources worldwide.

About Jetaire Group

Fayetteville, Georgia-based Jetaire Group is a leading manufacturer of aviation safety technology, specializing in fuel tank flammability reduction solutions. INVICTA, Jetaire's flagship product, is revolutionizing the industry by providing a cost-effective, maintenance-free alternative to nitrogen-generating systems for Airbus and Boeing aircraft. With a global presence in over 50 countries, Jetaire Group continues to set the standard for innovation and reliability in aviation safety.

About Tank Tigers, an STS Aviation Group Company:

Tank Tigers, an STS Aviation Group company, specializes in comprehensive fuel tank maintenance, modification, and repair solutions for commercial and military operators worldwide. From leak detection and structural repair to complete tank overhauls, Tank Tigers delivers precision, reliability, and safety across every project.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Adam Belusko at +1 404 346 7175 ext. 224 or email at [email protected].

Press Contact:

Adam Belusko

+1 404 346 7175 ext. 224

[email protected]

SOURCE Jetaire Group