JetASAP Announces Powerful New Features Including Industry Insider Pricing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, an innovative self-service mobile app that offers the most powerful set of private aircraft charter tools available in a single platform, today announced the release of several new features as well as a subscription-based service. The app's existing features allow flyers to post trip requests and receive live quotes from more than 700 charter operators. These requests can be booked immediately and directly with operators, without any commissions.

Building upon the momentum of its success, the company today announced the following new additions and offerings:

JetRATE, a first ever AI-based intelligent pricing tool that provides real-time pricing estimate guidance for any trip using current market data, thereby allowing subscribers to book with confidence

JetSEARCH, a comprehensive charter operator search tool that makes finding charter operators around the country fast and easy, using a variety of search options

First ever real-time charter aircraft availability posted directly by operators, including industry insider pricing for empty leg flights and one-way deals, helping subscribers to always find the best deals

An exclusive partnership with Charter Flight Support, offering discounted optional aircraft mechanical coverage and support, including up to 100 percent coverage of the price difference between what was originally booked and the replacement aircraft, when a mechanical issue arises, whether booked through JetASAP or elsewhere

"Since launching JetASAP, we have continued to focus on creating new tools that further streamline the charter sourcing and booking process," said Lisa Sayer, the company's founder and CEO. "The features that we have just announced truly make JetASAP a powerful, one-stop app. Flyers can look before they book so that they always make the most informed decision, no matter where they book their trip."

The yearly subscription fee for JetASAP is $999, and until March 31, 2022, those who download the app and sign up can save 20 percent, paying just $799 for the year. The company also offers a free seven-day trial. For more information, visit www.jetasap.com.

About JetASAP

As a one stop set of aircraft charter tools, JetASAP provides subscribers a full suite of services to manage every step of the searching and sourcing process. These tools include: the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool that offers flyers insight into expected market pricing for any trip, the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes commission free, exclusive partner services at discounted rates such as Charter Flight Support's aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical, innovative search tools such as the JetSEARCH operator directory, and live operator availability, including empty legs and one way flight deals.

