JetASAP Offers 50 Percent Off All Annual Subscriptions Now through July 31

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, a private jet charter app that connects flyers directly with operators, commission free, announces a limited-time flash sale. Now through July 31, the company is offering 50 percent off all annual subscriptions, compliments of its partnership with Charter Flight Support. Annual subscribers pay only $399.99 (a savings of $400) to have unlimited access to the app and all of its features, including connecting with charter operators in real-time, commission free. This offer is available to both new and existing subscribers, who can lock in 50 percent off their renewals for next year. Full offer details are available here: https://apple.co/3RTc2um

JetASAP Launches 50 Percent Off Sale in July

This sale comes fresh off the heels of the launch of the app's latest and most anticipated feature, which allows charter operators to post their real-time empty-leg, must-move and one-way flights directly to the app. These trips display immediately and are available for flyers to search and book in real-time. This new availability feature currently averages 200 trips per day across the U.S. and Canada.

The app's other top features include its partnership with Charter Flight Support. For a small fee, if a charter aircraft breaks and is unable to complete a trip, Charter Flight Support will find another aircraft and cover 100 percent of the difference between what was originally booked and the replacement. This difference is normally the responsibility of the flyer.

For example, if a flyer pays $25,000 for a flight and the next best recovery option is $45,000, then Charter Flight Support will pay the $20,000 difference in cost. In this case, their fee is only $600 with JetASAP's exclusive discount, allowing the flyer to save their $20,000. JetASAP subscribers enjoy a 20 percent discount off Charter Flight Support's standard rates, regardless whether the trip is booked through the app or not.

The company is currently working on its next big feature, TripMATCH, where subscribers will be automatically matched and alerted to empty-leg and one-way flights based on their requests and saved travel preferences.

For more information please visit www.JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.

About JetASAP

As a one-stop set of aircraft charter tools, JetASAP provides subscribers a full suite of services to source and book their charter flights, commission free. These tools features: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool, which offers flyers insight into expected market pricing for any trip; exclusive partner services at discounted rates, such as Charter Flight Support's aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical issue; innovative search tools such as the JetSEARCH operator directory; and the ability to search for trip deals in the live operator availability, including empty-leg, one-way and must-move flights.

Media Contact:

Claire Kunzman

4072278867

[email protected]

SOURCE JetASAP