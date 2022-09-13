JetASAP Releases Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Charter Operators

JetASAP flyers have seen an overall 11 percent average decrease in charter operator's hourly rates through the 2022 summer months

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the world's first live private aircraft charter marketplace, connects flyers directly to over 700 charter operators, commission free. In the company's unique position over the past two years as a facilitator connecting flyers and operators through the app, the company has accumulated valuable charter rate data never published before.

JetASAP Activity Report - Hourly Cost for On Demand Charter Operators

Although fuel prices have impacted charter pricing, JetASAP clients have seen an average decrease in hourly rates month over month from charter operators.* Recent results, gathered through the summer, have found that flyers receiving quotes through the JetASAP platform have seen a 17 percent decrease in turbo props; light jet and mid jet prices have seen an average decrease of 12 and 20 percent respectively; super mid jets have remained relatively static; and heavy jet prices decreased overall by 5 percent.

Private air travel is evolving, and JetASAP has chosen to evolve with it. JetASAP disrupts the status quo and allows clients to receive direct access to charter operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. By connecting flyers directly with aircraft operators, clients are able to receive true, direct pricing, fast. JetASAP clients receive an average of six quotes per trip request and may begin receiving quotes as quickly as five minutes from the request.

All average hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing.

*JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. Data was collected from June through August 2022 and is based on 3,687 quotes received by flyers through the app. Hourly rates are "All In" and include FET, fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

Recent examples of quotes received by flyers through JetASAP:

Salt Lake City, UT-Jackson, WY (Turbo Prop) King Air 200 $5,900.00

Milwaukee, WI-Key West, FL (Turbo Prop) King Air 350 $15,765

Lake Charles, LA-Gulf Shores, AL (Light Jet) Citation Encore+ $10,000

Washington DC-Jackson, WY (Light Jet) Lear 45 $28,000

Phoenix, AZ-Indianapolis, IN (Mid Jet) Lear 60 $22,127

Pontiac, MI-Palm Beach, FL (Mid Jet) Lear 75 $17,155

Santa Ana, CA-Scottsdale, AZ (Super Mid Jet) Citation Sovereign $17,820

Oakland, CA-White Plains, NY (Super Mid Jet) Citation X $34,500

Palm Beach, FL-Teterboro, NJ (Heavy Jet) Challenger 850 $18,543

Atlanta, GA-Burbank, CA (Heavy Jet) Falcon 2000 $43,030

About JetASAP

As a one-stop set of aircraft charter tools, JetASAP provides subscribers a full suite of services to source and book their charter flights, commission free. These tools include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool, which offers flyers insight into expected market pricing for any trip; exclusive partner services at discounted rates, such as Charter Flight Support's aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical issue; innovative search tools such as the JetSEARCH operator directory; and the ability to search and book trip deals in their live operator availability feature, which includes empty-legs, one-ways, must-move flights and transient aircraft. This list is unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

