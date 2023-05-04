JetASAP Releases April 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Hourly rates decrease an overall average of nine percent

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. April 2023 compared to March 2023 decreased an overall average of nine percent for charter operator billable flight hours. Both the turbo prop and light jet category remained unchanged month to month with all in rates of $3,722 and $6,228, respectively. Mid jets decreased by an overall average of five percent to $7,480 an hour and super mids decreased eight percent to $9,970 an hour. Heavy jets saw the largest decrease by 13 percent to $12,128 per billable flight hour.

The company has included the average hourly rate for interacted quotes, in which JetASAP members reach out to charter operators to ask questions or book their trips. The aircraft categories of turbo props, light jets, mid jets and heavy jets had members reaching out to operators below the overall averages. Flyers contacted operators for the super mid category above the overall average for April. "We allow all quotes to come through the app. It is up to the flyer to decide what interests them or not. Many of our members will reach out to operators based on prior experiences or familiarity to book their trips, regardless of price", states Lisa Sayer, CEO and founder.

Average Hourly Rates for On Demand Aircraft Charter



All Quotes

Interacted Quotes CATEGORY MAR 2023 APR 2023 APR 2023 Turbo Props $3,722 $3,722 $3,588 Light Jets $6,205 $6,228 $5,013 Mid Jets $7,863 $7,480 $6,716 Super Mid Jets $10,777 $9,970 $11,779 Heavy Jets $13,741 $12,128 $11,361

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable. Data was collected for the respective time periods and is based on 4,185 quotes.

Interacted Quotes: The hourly rates in which JetASAP members are reaching out to charter operators to ask questions or book their trips.

JetASAP members' number one destination, as many flyers headed back up north, was New York and Boston. South Florida, specifically Palm Beach, remains the second most popular destination. Coming in strong for third place was the Midwest and the windy city of Chicago.

April Top 5 Departure Airports

KPBI ( Palm Beach, FL ) KTEB ( Teterboro, NJ ) KOPF (Miami, FL) KVNY ( Van Nuys, CA ) KRDU ( Raleigh-Durham, NC )

April Top 5 Arrival Airports

KPBI ( Palm Beach, FL ) KVNY ( Van Nuys, CA ) KPWK ( Chicago, IL ) KOPF ( Miami, FL ) KTEB ( Teterboro, NJ )

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

