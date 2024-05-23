JetASAP Releases April 2024 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Hourly rates remain flat on an overall average month over month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only live private charter marketplace connecting flyers directly to aircraft operators to book their charter flights, today announces their latest charter activity report.

JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer

The turbo prop category increased five percent to $4,610 per average billable flight hour in April. The light jets had a slight two percent decrease in rates averaging $6,895 per hour, while the mid-jet category remained steady at $8,626. Super mid-jets billable hourly rates fell the farthest by an average of four percent to $9,525 month over month. The heavy jet category experienced another dip of two percent, totaling a 12 percent drop from February to $12,991 per average all-in hourly rates.

"We are seeing more heavy jet operators getting aggressive with their pricing, and the majority of their quotes received by our members falling between a low hourly rate of $8,231 to an average rate of $12,991 per billable flight hour," said JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer.

Charter Operator Hourly Rates* for APRIL 2024 of 1,992 Quotes through the JetASAP App



CATEGORY LOW AVERAGE HIGH

Turbo Props $2,612 $4,610 $6,024

Light Jets $4,450 $6,895 $9,168

Mid Jets $6,150 $8,626 $11,356

Super Mid Jets $6,282 $9,525 $14,930

Heavy Jets $8,231 $12,991 $19,519

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10% standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in April:

Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Teterboro, NJ

Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $15,000

Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $13,840

Providence, RI to Miami, FL

Beechjet 400A (Light Jet) $19,400

Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $18,500

Teterboro, NJ to Las Vegas, NV

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $34,500

Citation Sovereign+ (Super Mid Jet) $35,490

Palm Beach, FL to San Diego, CA

Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $25,000

Challenger 300 (Super Mid Jet) $36,000

San Jose, CA to Bedford, MA

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $30,710

Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $48,500

Scottsdale, AZ to Hailey, ID

Hawker 900XP (Mid Jet) $16,004

Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $18,689

Houston, TX to New Orleans, LA

Piper Meridian (Turbo Prop) $3,842

Citation V (Light Jet) $8,700

Teterboro, NJ to London, England

Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $69,000

Gulfstream GV (Heavy Jet) $81,000

Global Express (Heavy Jet) $85,000

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows members to book their charter flights directly with aircraft operators without any prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. The app provides features that include: the ability to submit quote requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; access to 3,000+ daily empty leg and discounted one-way flights; and TripMATCH, where members automatically receive targeted emails for empty legs. The empty leg list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Media Contact:

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

[email protected]

SOURCE JetASAP