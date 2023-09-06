JetASAP Releases August 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Hourly rates on average remain flat through the summer months

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. August 2023 average rates remain flat month over month through the summer.  The turbo prop category decreased an overall average of 2% as compared to July 2023 to $4,326 per charter operator billable flight hour. Light jets dipped 3% in August to $7,243 per hour, after increasing 3% in July.   The largest decrease of 4% was experienced in the mid jet category to $8,131 per billable flight hour. Super mid jets rose 8% in August to $11,094 per average billable flight hour after decreasing 8% in the previous month. The heavy jet category increased 1% per hour over July for occupied flight hours to an average of $13,978 per hour.

JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer
Hourly Rates* for August 2023 of 2,066 Quotes through the JetASAP App 

CATEGORY 

LOW             

HIGH             

AVERAGE     

Quotes At or Below Average

Turbo Props 

$2,552

$6,358

$4,326

50 %

Light Jets       

$4,628

$10,764

$7,243

54 %

Mid Jets         

$5,907

$10,898

$8,131

50 %

Super Mid       

$7,537

$16,113

$11,094

53 %

Heavy Jets       

$9,531

$19,919

$13,978

50 %

Source:  JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10% standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time all-in quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in August:

San Jose, CA to Pittsfield, MA 
Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $31,049
Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $37,900
Challenger 350 (Super Mid Jet) $42,806

Miami, FL to Aspen, CO 
Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $29,209
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $31,467
Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $40,577
Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $48,919

Oakland, CA to Washington, D.C. 
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $31,467
Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $39,500
Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $40,890

Vancouver, B.C. to Chicago, IL
Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $31,679
Gulfstream GV (Heavy Jet) $46,500

Houston, TX to Miami, FL 
Lear 45 (Light Jet) $17,650
Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $19,263

Milwaukee, WI to Trenton, NJ
Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $13,900
Legacy 600 (Heavy Jet) $16,865

Teterboro, NJ to Miami, FL
Lear 45 (Light Jet) $16,000
Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $16,500
Challenger 850 (Heavy Jet) $21,750

Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Pittsburgh, PA
Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $12,990
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $13,979

Nashville, TN to Phoenix, AZ
Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $33,000
Gulfstream GIV (Heavy Jet) $41,000

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.

About JetASAP
JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,500+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights.  This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.           

Contact:
Claire Kunzman
407-227-8867
364917@email4pr.com

SOURCE JetASAP

