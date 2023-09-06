JetASAP Releases August 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Hourly rates on average remain flat through the summer months

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. August 2023 average rates remain flat month over month through the summer. The turbo prop category decreased an overall average of 2% as compared to July 2023 to $4,326 per charter operator billable flight hour. Light jets dipped 3% in August to $7,243 per hour, after increasing 3% in July. The largest decrease of 4% was experienced in the mid jet category to $8,131 per billable flight hour. Super mid jets rose 8% in August to $11,094 per average billable flight hour after decreasing 8% in the previous month. The heavy jet category increased 1% per hour over July for occupied flight hours to an average of $13,978 per hour.

Hourly Rates* for August 2023 of 2,066 Quotes through the JetASAP App

CATEGORY LOW HIGH AVERAGE Quotes At or Below Average Turbo Props $2,552 $6,358 $4,326 50 % Light Jets $4,628 $10,764 $7,243 54 % Mid Jets $5,907 $10,898 $8,131 50 % Super Mid $7,537 $16,113 $11,094 53 % Heavy Jets $9,531 $19,919 $13,978 50 %

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10% standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time all-in quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in August:

San Jose, CA to Pittsfield, MA

Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $31,049

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $37,900

Challenger 350 (Super Mid Jet) $42,806

Miami, FL to Aspen, CO

Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $29,209

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $31,467

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $40,577

Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $48,919

Oakland, CA to Washington, D.C.

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $31,467

Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $39,500

Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $40,890

Vancouver, B.C. to Chicago, IL

Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $31,679

Gulfstream GV (Heavy Jet) $46,500

Houston, TX to Miami, FL

Lear 45 (Light Jet) $17,650

Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $19,263

Milwaukee, WI to Trenton, NJ

Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $13,900

Legacy 600 (Heavy Jet) $16,865

Teterboro, NJ to Miami, FL

Lear 45 (Light Jet) $16,000

Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $16,500

Challenger 850 (Heavy Jet) $21,750

Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Pittsburgh, PA

Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $12,990

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $13,979

Nashville, TN to Phoenix, AZ

Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $33,000

Gulfstream GIV (Heavy Jet) $41,000

