JetASAP Releases January 2024 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On-demand Aircraft Charter

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only live private charter marketplace connecting flyers directly to aircraft operators to book their charter flights, today announces their latest charter activity report. January 2024 shows the industry's annual cycle of decreasing charter rates in the New Year with an average decline of 10% overall. Turbo props decreased 10% to $4,386, while the light jet category experienced the largest drop of 14% to $6,741 per average billable flight hour. Mid jets saw the smallest dip of 5% to $8,502 per hour. The super mid category decreased 13% to $10,734 per hour and lastly heavy jets fell 9% to $13,765 per billable flight hour.

"These decreased charter rates are typical as the aviation market adjusts coming out of holiday travel. Another adjustment JetASAP has experienced is the significant increase in participation from larger charter operators with fifteen or more aircraft in their fleet. The charter industry runs on smaller operators as 90% of them that participate in JetASAP operate fourteen or less aircraft and 60% have less than four they utilize for charter. Most quotes coming through the app to our members were from the smaller operators until January," explained Lisa Sayer, CEO and founder. "This group of larger aircraft operators that are now quoting and booking with our members shows us their clients are slowing down their demand for charter, their schedules are freeing up and the market is softening."

Hourly Rates* for January 2024 of 2,404 Quotes through the JetASAP App

CATEGORY LOW HIGH AVERAGE Turbo Props $2,688 $6,072 $4,386 Light Jets $4,375 $9,345 $6,741 Mid Jets $6,250 $11,398 $8,502 Super Mid Jets $7,192 $15,966 $10,734 Heavy Jets $9,261 $19,610 $13,765

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10% standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in January:

New York to Miami

Citation I (Light Jet) $12,000

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $18,800

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $21,500

New York to Los Angeles

Citation Latitude (Super Mid Jet) $36,575

Gulfstream G550 (Heavy Jet) $50,550

Jackson, WY to Ft. Lauderdale

Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $26,000

Challenger 300 (Super Mid Jet) $32,780

Palm Springs to Chicago

Learjet 60 (Mid Jet) $24,000

Citation Sovereign+ (Super Mid Jet) $31,344

Columbus,OH to Naples

Citation Ultra (Light Jet) $16,912

Hawker 400XP (Light Jet) $17,750

Los Angeles to Aspen

Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $8,640

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $15,812

