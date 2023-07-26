JetASAP Releases June 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

26 Jul, 2023, 08:44 ET
Hourly rates increase an overall average of four percent
BOCA RATON, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. June 2023 rates increased an overall average of 4% as compared to May 2023 for charter operator billable flight hours. The largest increase of 6% was experienced in the light jet category to $7,236 per billable flight hour. Mid and heavy jets had increases of 5% per hour for each category with averages of $8,176 and $13,336 respectively. Super mid jets rose 4% to $11,068 per average billable flight hour and turbo props had the smallest increase of 2% to $4,280 per occupied flight hour.
Hourly Rates* for June 2023 of 1,955 Quotes in the JetASAP App
|
CATEGORY
|
LOW
|
HIGH
|
AVERAGE
|
Quotes At or
Below Average
|
Turbo Props
|
$2,565
|
$6,250
|
$4,280
|
51 %
|
Light Jets
|
$4,509
|
$10,221
|
$7,236
|
53 %
|
Mid Jets
|
$5,745
|
$9,250
|
$8,176
|
52 %
|
Super Mid Jets
|
$7,444
|
$15,813
|
$11,068
|
53 %
|
Heavy Jets
|
$8,934
|
$18,704
|
$13,336
|
49 %
Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in June:
Jackson Hole, WY to Ft. Lauderdale, FL:
Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $32,360
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $23,659
Gulfstream GIV (Heavy Jet) $45,000
Tulsa, OK to Rochester, MN:
Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $15,788
Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $17,587
Farmingdale, NY to Aspen, CO:
Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $26,818
Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $43,356
Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $40,000
Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Groton New London, CT:
Beechjet 400 (Light Jet) $15,649
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $20,900
Oxford, CT to Naples, FL:
Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $13,500
Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $19,623
Victoria, BC, Canada to Union City, TN:
Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $26,600
Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $35,500
Gulfstream GV (Heavy Jet) $52,000
Dallas, TX to Van Nuys, CA:
Lear 45XR (Light Jet) $19,650
Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $19,088
Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $30,517
To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.
About JetASAP
JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,500+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.
Media contact:
Claire Kunzman
[email protected]
4072278867
SOURCE JetASAP
Share this article