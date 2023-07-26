JetASAP Releases June 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Hourly rates increase an overall average of four percent

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. June 2023 rates increased an overall average of 4% as compared to May 2023 for charter operator billable flight hours. The largest increase of 6% was experienced in the light jet category to $7,236 per billable flight hour. Mid and heavy jets had increases of 5% per hour for each category with averages of $8,176 and $13,336 respectively. Super mid jets rose 4% to $11,068 per average billable flight hour and turbo props had the smallest increase of 2% to $4,280 per occupied flight hour.

Hourly Rates* for June 2023 of 1,955 Quotes in the JetASAP App

CATEGORY LOW HIGH AVERAGE Quotes At or Below Average Turbo Props $2,565 $6,250 $4,280 51 % Light Jets $4,509 $10,221 $7,236 53 % Mid Jets $5,745 $9,250 $8,176 52 % Super Mid Jets $7,444 $15,813 $11,068 53 % Heavy Jets $8,934 $18,704 $13,336 49 %

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in June:

Jackson Hole, WY to Ft. Lauderdale, FL:

Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $32,360

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $23,659

Gulfstream GIV (Heavy Jet) $45,000

Tulsa, OK to Rochester, MN:

Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $15,788

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $17,587

Farmingdale, NY to Aspen, CO:

Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $26,818

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $43,356

Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $40,000

Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Groton New London, CT:

Beechjet 400 (Light Jet) $15,649

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $20,900

Oxford, CT to Naples, FL:

Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $13,500

Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $19,623

Victoria, BC, Canada to Union City, TN:

Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $26,600

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $35,500

Gulfstream GV (Heavy Jet) $52,000

Dallas, TX to Van Nuys, CA:

Lear 45XR (Light Jet) $19,650

Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $19,088

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $30,517

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,500+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

