JetASAP Releases May 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. May 2023 rates increased an overall average of 7% as compared to April 2023 for charter operator billable flight hours. Turbo props experienced the largest increase at 12% to $4,110 per billable flight hour, followed by light jets with a 9% increase to $6,691 per hour. The mid jet category rose 4% to $7,669 an hour, super mid jets increased 6% to $10,376 and heavy jets increased 3% to $12,411 per billable flight hour.

"We typically see the best rates coming in thirty days prior to departure. As availability has risen, we now see operators sending more aggressive pricing outside of that window and sending quotes on multiple aircraft for one trip. The higher prices tend to include longer repositioning costs, international trips, operators who do not float their fleets or asap trips that need to depart the same or next day. The lower pricing may be reflective of aircraft that need to reposition for their next trip," states Lisa Sayer, CEO, and founder.

Hourly Rates* for May 2023 of 1,969 Quotes in the JetASAP App

CATEGORY LOW HIGH AVERAGE Quotes At or Below Average Turbo Props $2,500 $5,955 $4,110 48 % Light Jets $4,254 $9,688 $6,691 54 % Mid Jets $5,739 $11,000 $7,669 58 % Super Mid Jets $7,023 $15,177 $10,376 54 % Heavy Jets $8,195 $18,020 $12,411 58 %

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in May:

Chicago, IL to Las Vegas, NV

Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $19,000

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $23,850

Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $29,000

Teterboro, NJ to Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $12,508

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $11,940

Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $20,000

Gulfstream G650ER (Heavy Jet) $29,950

Tamiami, FL to Aspen, CO

Citation XLS+ (Mid Jet) $30,100

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $35,573

Gulfstream GIV (Heavy Jet) $40,600

Van Nuys, CA to White Plains, NY

Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $31,731

Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $33,325

Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $43,000

Rockland, ME to Boston, MA

Pilatus PC-12 (Turbo Prop) $5,697

Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $7,353

Hawthorne, CA to Phoenix, AZ

King Air 350i (Turbo Prop) $9,500

Citation CJ1 (Light Jet) $9,500

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

