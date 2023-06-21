JetASAP Releases May 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

News provided by

JetASAP

21 Jun, 2023, 08:24 ET

Hourly rates increase an overall average of 7%

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. May 2023 rates increased an overall average of 7% as compared to April 2023 for charter operator billable flight hours. Turbo props experienced the largest increase at 12% to $4,110 per billable flight hour, followed by light jets with a 9% increase to $6,691 per hour. The mid jet category rose 4% to $7,669 an hour, super mid jets increased 6% to $10,376 and heavy jets increased 3% to $12,411 per billable flight hour.

Continue Reading
JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer
JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer

"We typically see the best rates coming in thirty days prior to departure. As availability has risen, we now see operators sending more aggressive pricing outside of that window and sending quotes on multiple aircraft for one trip. The higher prices tend to include longer repositioning costs, international trips, operators who do not float their fleets or asap trips that need to depart the same or next day. The lower pricing may be reflective of aircraft that need to reposition for their next trip," states Lisa Sayer, CEO, and founder.

Hourly Rates* for May 2023 of 1,969 Quotes in the JetASAP App

CATEGORY

LOW

HIGH

AVERAGE

Quotes At or

Below Average

Turbo Props

$2,500

$5,955

$4,110

48 %

Light Jets

$4,254

$9,688

$6,691

54 %

Mid Jets

$5,739

$11,000

$7,669

58 %

Super Mid Jets

$7,023

$15,177

$10,376

54 %

Heavy Jets

$8,195

$18,020

$12,411

58 %

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in May:
Chicago, IL to Las Vegas, NV 
Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $19,000
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $23,850
Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $29,000

Teterboro, NJ to Ft. Lauderdale, FL 
Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $12,508
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $11,940
Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $20,000
Gulfstream G650ER (Heavy Jet) $29,950

Tamiami, FL to Aspen, CO 
Citation XLS+ (Mid Jet) $30,100
Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $35,573
Gulfstream GIV (Heavy Jet) $40,600

Van Nuys, CA to White Plains, NY 
Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $31,731
Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $33,325
Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $43,000

Rockland, ME to Boston, MA 
Pilatus PC-12 (Turbo Prop) $5,697
Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $7,353

Hawthorne, CA to Phoenix, AZ 
King Air 350i (Turbo Prop) $9,500
Citation CJ1 (Light Jet) $9,500

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.

About JetASAP
JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights.  This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Contact:
Claire Kunzman
407-227-8867
[email protected]

SOURCE JetASAP

Also from this source

JetASAP Releases April 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

JetASAP Releases New App Feature, TripMATCH, that Allows Private Flyers to Receive Targeted Notifications for Discounted Private Jet Flights, which include Empty Legs and Must Move Aircraft

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.