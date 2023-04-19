JetASAP Releases New App Feature, TripMATCH, that Allows Private Flyers to Receive Targeted Notifications for Discounted Private Jet Flights, which include Empty Legs and Must Move Aircraft

Apr 19, 2023, 08:51 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their newest app feature available to their members, TripMATCH. This feature allows flyers to receive targeted email notifications based on their route preferences for available flights from charter operators. These trips include empty legs, one-way flights, and must-move aircraft. These trips on average are 40 percent lower than standard charter operator hourly rates.
"We truly believe JetASAP's list of aggregated flights is the most current and accurate list available compared to other sources," said JetASAP's CEO and Founder Lisa Sayer. "We have developed a process that mimics the current workflow of aircraft operators, previously only offered to industry insiders, and now offer this advantage to our members. These flights are first come first serve, and TripMATCH gives them the best opportunity to book these discounted trips first."
This new feature offers members a quick view of these trip deals via their email because flyers receive an email notification every time there is a match to a saved route preference. Many trips display, "Call for Quote," as the company has made it quick and easy for charter operators to input available flights without requiring a price.
Examples of recent Empty Legs and One-Way flight offerings with pricing:
|
Date
|
From
|
From City
|
To
|
To City
|
Size
|
Seats
|
Price
|
17-Apr-23
|
KTEB
|
Teterboro
|
KPMP
|
Pompano
|
Light Jet
|
4-6
|
$5,000
|
19-Apr-23
|
KCRQ
|
Carlsbad
|
MMSD
|
Los Cabos
|
Light Jet
|
4-8
|
$10,500
|
19-Apr-23
|
KPHX
|
Phoenix
|
KVNY
|
Van Nuys
|
Heavy Jet
|
10-19
|
$7,950
|
20-Apr-23
|
KMSP
|
Minneapolis
|
KCRQ
|
Carlsbad
|
Light Jet
|
4-8
|
$14,000
|
23-Apr-23
|
KPBI
|
West Palm Beach
|
MYNN
|
Nassau
|
Turbo Prop
|
4-9
|
$1,000
|
25-Apr-23
|
KTEB
|
Teterboro
|
KVNY
|
Van Nuys
|
Heavy Jet
|
10-19
|
$31,950
|
25-Apr-23
|
CYYC
|
Calgary
|
KSDL
|
Scottsdale
|
Mid Jet
|
6-9
|
$15,400
|
27-Apr-23
|
CYYZ
|
Toronto
|
KTEB
|
Teterboro
|
Light Jet
|
4-8
|
$6,860
|
4-May-23
|
KVNY
|
Van Nuys
|
KTEB
|
Teterboro
|
Heavy Jet
|
10-19
|
$29,950
|
7-May-23
|
KBFI
|
Seattle
|
KVNY
|
Van Nuys
|
Super Mid
|
8-10
|
$17,900
|
13-May-23
|
KSAN
|
San Diego
|
KFLL
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Light Jet
|
4-8
|
$22,100
|
14-May-23
|
KGJT
|
Grand Junction
|
KMYF
|
San Diego
|
Light Jet
|
4-8
|
$6,500
|
23-May-23
|
KMDW
|
Chicago
|
KTEB
|
Teterboro
|
Turbo Prop
|
4-9
|
$5,000
|
28-May-23
|
KACY
|
Atlantic City
|
KFLL
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
Light Jet
|
4-8
|
$12,200
These flights can also be searched in real-time at a flyer's convenience using the app's availability feature. Trips are available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond. These trips are not scheduled flights, may be negotiable and offer alternate options. Members can contact the operator via the app to see if they can accommodate their travel requirements.
To learn more, visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.
About JetASAP
JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app, which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.
Media contact
Claire Kunzman
[email protected]
407-227-8867
SOURCE JetASAP
Share this article