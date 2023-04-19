JetASAP Releases New App Feature, TripMATCH, that Allows Private Flyers to Receive Targeted Notifications for Discounted Private Jet Flights, which include Empty Legs and Must Move Aircraft

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their newest app feature available to their members, TripMATCH. This feature allows flyers to receive targeted email notifications based on their route preferences for available flights from charter operators. These trips include empty legs, one-way flights, and must-move aircraft. These trips on average are 40 percent lower than standard charter operator hourly rates. 

"We truly believe JetASAP's list of aggregated flights is the most current and accurate list available compared to other sources," said JetASAP's CEO and Founder Lisa Sayer. "We have developed a process that mimics the current workflow of aircraft operators, previously only offered to industry insiders, and now offer this advantage to our members. These flights are first come first serve, and TripMATCH gives them the best opportunity to book these discounted trips first."

This new feature offers members a quick view of these trip deals via their email because flyers receive an email notification every time there is a match to a saved route preference. Many trips display, "Call for Quote," as the company has made it quick and easy for charter operators to input available flights without requiring a price.

Examples of recent Empty Legs and One-Way flight offerings with pricing:

Date             

From     

From City          

To           

To City                 

Size                       

Seats     

Price

17-Apr-23     

KTEB     

Teterboro             

KPMP   

Pompano             

Light Jet                 

4-6         

$5,000

19-Apr-23     

KCRQ   

Carlsbad           

MMSD   

Los Cabos             

Light Jet                 

4-8         

$10,500

19-Apr-23     

KPHX   

Phoenix            

KVNY   

Van Nuys             

Heavy Jet             

10-19     

$7,950

20-Apr-23     

KMSP   

Minneapolis      

KCRQ   

Carlsbad                

Light Jet                 

4-8         

$14,000

23-Apr-23     

KPBI     

West Palm Beach 

MYNN   

Nassau                   

Turbo Prop           

4-9         

$1,000

25-Apr-23     

KTEB     

Teterboro             

KVNY   

Van Nuys             

Heavy Jet             

10-19     

$31,950

25-Apr-23     

CYYC   

Calgary             

KSDL     

Scottsdale             

Mid Jet                   

6-9         

$15,400

27-Apr-23     

CYYZ   

Toronto              

KTEB     

Teterboro             

Light Jet                 

4-8         

$6,860

4-May-23      

KVNY   

Van Nuys             

KTEB     

Teterboro             

Heavy Jet             

10-19     

$29,950

7-May-23      

KBFI     

Seattle               

KVNY   

Van Nuys             

Super Mid             

8-10       

$17,900

13-May-23    

KSAN     

San Diego             

KFLL     

Fort Lauderdale   

Light Jet                 

4-8         

$22,100

14-May-23    

KGJT     

Grand Junction   

KMYF   

San Diego             

Light Jet               

4-8         

$6,500

23-May-23    

KMDW 

Chicago                 

KTEB     

Teterboro             

Turbo Prop           

4-9         

$5,000

28-May-23    

KACY   

Atlantic City         

KFLL     

Fort Lauderdale   

Light Jet                 

4-8         

$12,200

These flights can also be searched in real-time at a flyer's convenience using the app's availability feature. Trips are available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond. These trips are not scheduled flights, may be negotiable and offer alternate options. Members can contact the operator via the app to see if they can accommodate their travel requirements.

To learn more, visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app, which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Media contact
Claire Kunzman
[email protected]
407-227-8867

