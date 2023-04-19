JetASAP Releases New App Feature, TripMATCH, that Allows Private Flyers to Receive Targeted Notifications for Discounted Private Jet Flights, which include Empty Legs and Must Move Aircraft

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their newest app feature available to their members, TripMATCH. This feature allows flyers to receive targeted email notifications based on their route preferences for available flights from charter operators. These trips include empty legs, one-way flights, and must-move aircraft. These trips on average are 40 percent lower than standard charter operator hourly rates.

JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer

"We truly believe JetASAP's list of aggregated flights is the most current and accurate list available compared to other sources," said JetASAP's CEO and Founder Lisa Sayer. "We have developed a process that mimics the current workflow of aircraft operators, previously only offered to industry insiders, and now offer this advantage to our members. These flights are first come first serve, and TripMATCH gives them the best opportunity to book these discounted trips first."

This new feature offers members a quick view of these trip deals via their email because flyers receive an email notification every time there is a match to a saved route preference. Many trips display, "Call for Quote," as the company has made it quick and easy for charter operators to input available flights without requiring a price.

Examples of recent Empty Legs and One-Way flight offerings with pricing:

Date From From City To To City Size Seats Price 17-Apr-23 KTEB Teterboro KPMP Pompano Light Jet 4-6 $5,000 19-Apr-23 KCRQ Carlsbad MMSD Los Cabos Light Jet 4-8 $10,500 19-Apr-23 KPHX Phoenix KVNY Van Nuys Heavy Jet 10-19 $7,950 20-Apr-23 KMSP Minneapolis KCRQ Carlsbad Light Jet 4-8 $14,000 23-Apr-23 KPBI West Palm Beach MYNN Nassau Turbo Prop 4-9 $1,000 25-Apr-23 KTEB Teterboro KVNY Van Nuys Heavy Jet 10-19 $31,950 25-Apr-23 CYYC Calgary KSDL Scottsdale Mid Jet 6-9 $15,400 27-Apr-23 CYYZ Toronto KTEB Teterboro Light Jet 4-8 $6,860 4-May-23 KVNY Van Nuys KTEB Teterboro Heavy Jet 10-19 $29,950 7-May-23 KBFI Seattle KVNY Van Nuys Super Mid 8-10 $17,900 13-May-23 KSAN San Diego KFLL Fort Lauderdale Light Jet 4-8 $22,100 14-May-23 KGJT Grand Junction KMYF San Diego Light Jet 4-8 $6,500 23-May-23 KMDW Chicago KTEB Teterboro Turbo Prop 4-9 $5,000 28-May-23 KACY Atlantic City KFLL Fort Lauderdale Light Jet 4-8 $12,200

These flights can also be searched in real-time at a flyer's convenience using the app's availability feature. Trips are available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond. These trips are not scheduled flights, may be negotiable and offer alternate options. Members can contact the operator via the app to see if they can accommodate their travel requirements.

To learn more, visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app, which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Media contact

Claire Kunzman

[email protected]

407-227-8867

SOURCE JetASAP