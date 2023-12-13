JetASAP Releases November 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Hourly rates increase an overall average of one percent

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only live private charter marketplace connecting flyers directly to aircraft operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. November 2023 average rates increased one percent overall from October. The turbo prop category offset this increase with rates dropping overall by four percent to $4,577 per charter operator billable flight hour. Light jets also had a decrease of one percent to $7,068 per hour. On the other side, mid jets showed the largest increase in rates of five percent to $9,309 per hour followed by heavy jets of four percent to $14,425 per hour and lastly super mid jets increased two percent to $11,463 per average billable flight hour.

Lisa Sayer, JetASAP Founder and CEO

"It is typical during peak season and holiday travel that charter rates increase across all categories. It is not surprising that the turbo prop class dropped as it showed quite a jump of 11 percent last month. While the market has softened, we have seen quote requests to book charter flights increase 87 percent as compared to this month last year. We attribute this growth to an 80 percent increase in our member base and an increase in operator participation," said Lisa Sayer, JetASAP CEO and founder.

Hourly Rates* for November 2023 of 1,908 Quotes through the JetASAP App

CATEGORY LOW HIGH AVERAGE Quotes at or Below Average Turbo Props $2,655 $6,289 $4,577 49 % Light Jets $4,175 $9,936 $7,068 43 % Mid Jets $6,283 $12,473 $9,309 40 % Super Mid Jets $7,342 $16,139 $11,463 46 % Heavy Jets $8,835 $20,559 $14,425 52 %

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10 percent standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in November:

Teterboro, NJ to Miami, FL

Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $15,000

Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $24,550

Gulfstream G550 (Heavy Jet) $25,000

Boca Raton, FL to Teterboro, NJ

Citation II (Light Jet) $16,100

Falcon 7X (Heavy Jet) $35,227

Cleveland, OH to Naples, FL

Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $15,738

Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $23,100

Palm Beach, FL to Denver, CO

Learjet 60 (Mid Jet) $32,715

Citation Longitude (Super Mid Jet) $31,532

Washington D.C.to Oakland, CA

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $43,999

Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $42,750

Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $45,250

Austin, TX to Los Angeles, CA

Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $28,414

Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $38,260

Los Angeles, CA to Dallas, TX

Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $16,125

Citation XLS (Mid Jet) $19,990

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to book their charter flights directly with aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. The app provides features for their members that include: the ability to submit quote requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; access to 3,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs and discounted one-way flights; and TripMATCH, where members automatically receive targeted emails for empty legs. The empty leg list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

