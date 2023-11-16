JetASAP Releases October 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Hourly rates increase an overall average of six percent

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. October 2023 average rates increase six percent overall. The turbo prop category had the largest increase of 11 percent to $4,763 per charter operator billable flight hour. Light jets had the smallest increase of three percent to $7,164 per hour. The mid jet category experienced an increase of six percent to $8,857 per billable flight hour. Super mid jets increased four percent to $11,191 per average billable flight hour. The heavy jet category experienced an increase overall of five percent for occupied flight hours to an average of $13,569 per hour.

JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer

CATEGORY











LOW











HIGH











AVG











Quotes At or Below Avg. Turbo Props











$2,934











$7,002











$4,763











50 % Light Jets











$4,730











$9,986











$7,164











45 % Mid Jets











$6,270











$12,458











$8,857











40 % Super Mid Jets











$7,694











$15,403











$11,191











52 % Heavy Jets











$9,269











$18,807











$13,569











56 %

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10 percent standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in October:

Islip, NY to Palm Beach, FL

Citation Bravo (Light Jet) $10,853

Lear 45XR (Light Jet) $19,000

Pittsburgh, PA to Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Citation Encore+ (Light Jet) $15,745

Beechjet 400A (Light Jet) $16,500

Teterboro, NJ to Palm Beach, FL

Beechjet 400A (Light Jet) $17,500

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $19,393

Atlantic City, NJ to Boca Raton, FL

Citation I (Light Jet) $14,000

Citation Encore+ (Light Jet) $15,212

HondaJet Elite (Light Jet) $18,000

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $20,114

Miami, FL to Bedford, MA

Citation Bravo (Light Jet) $14,000

Gulfstream G100 (Mid Jet) $16,615

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $17,000

Miami, FL to Aspen, CO

Phenom 300 (Light Jet) $24,000

Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $35,000

Oakland, CA to Washington D.C.

Challenger 300 (Super Mid Jet) $35,000

Legacy 600 (Heavy Jet) $45,500

Gulfstream GV (Heavy Jet) $49,347

Las Vegas, NV to Teterboro, NJ

Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $29,500

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $29,600

Challenger 850 (Heavy Jet) $34,250

Houston, TX to Santa Ana, CA

Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $19,700

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $25,585

Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $36,500

Cleveland, OH to Knoxville, TN

Cirrus Vision Jet (Light Jet) $7,250

King Air 200 (Turbo Prop) $8,267

Lear 45XR (Light Jet) $9,805

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. The app provides features for their members that include: the ability to submit quote requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; access to 3,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs and discounted one-way flights; and TripMATCH, where members automatically receive targeted emails for empty legs. The empty leg list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Contact:

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

[email protected]

SOURCE JetASAP