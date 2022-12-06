JetASAP Releases October to November Activity Report on Hourly Cost for On Demand Charter Operators

JetASAP fliers experience an overall 4.5% average increase in hourly rates but testimonials reveal they continue to save 15-30% on many trips by booking directly with charter operators

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , a live private aircraft charter marketplace, connects fliers directly to over 700 charter operators, commission free. "As a long-time jet card and charter customer, I have found the JetASAP app very useful. I have been able to reduce my costs on many bookings by 15-30% compared with my regular options. I now use the JetASAP app to shop the market before every trip," says Jan Verleur, a JetASAP client from Miami, FL.

JetASAP Logo JetASAP Oct-Nov 2022 Activity Report - Hourly Cost for On Demand Charter Operators

Ken Karlan, a JetASAP client from San Diego, CA, shared his experience stating, "I recently booked 2 charter flights through the app from San Diego to Boca Raton and was able to save $24,000. It was so easy, and we had numerous quotes quickly. I did not have to worry about calling multiple sources to get the best price or receive unsolicited calls. It only makes sense to use the app for every trip as it is worth every penny and more."

"During the month of November our clients received an average of 7 quotes per trip request, which is a strong sign the industry is getting back to normal after unprecedented demand last year," says Lisa Kiefer Sayer, CEO and founder of JetASAP. "Even with the rate increase in pricing as we expected, we are seeing great quotes come through the app. The more quotes that come through the app equates to a greater opportunity for clients to save money or book directly with a preferred operator. Many clients simply like the direct connection with charter companies that operate the aircraft as they feel it gives them more control of their charter flights. They also appreciate the power to access multiple operators with the click of a button" says Sayer.

As the industry is now in holiday mode, JetASAP clients have experienced an expected 4.5% overall average increase in hourly rates. This is primarily from the larger 12% increase in hourly rates for Turbo Props, 9% increase for Super Mid Jets and 5% increase for Mid Jets. Surprisingly, Light Jets averaged a 3% decrease, while Heavy Jets remained relatively unchanged. This pricing data is based on 1,983 quotes received by fliers through the app during those 60 days. Since its inception in September of 2020, the company has been the only independent source to share quote information that is received directly from charter operators.

All average hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing.

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. Data was collected from October through November 2022 and is based on 1,983 quotes received by fliers through the app. Hourly rates are "All In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

Recent examples of quotes received by fliers through JetASAP:

Chicago, IL – Scottsdale, AZ (Turbo Prop) KING AIR 350 $25,440

Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Abaco Islands (Turbo Prop) KING AIR 90 $4,840

Greer, SC – Akron, OH (Light Jet) HONDAJET ELITE S $11,154

Chicago, IL – Miami, FL (Light Jet) EMBRAER PHENOM 300 $17,038

Nashville, TN – Mobile, AL (Mid Jet) LEARJET 60 $16,000

Miami, FL – Aspen, CO (Mid Jet) CITATION XLS $29,800

San Jose, CA – Savannah, GA (Super Mid Jet) CHALLENGER 300 $39,840

Orlando, FL – Denver, CO (Super Mid Jet) CITATION X $27,500

Lewisburg, WV – Houston, TX (Heavy Jet) FALCON 900 $32,850

Farmingdale, NY - La Romana (Heavy Jet) GULFSTREAM G400 $48,697

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP provides subscribers with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights, commission free. These charter tools include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool; exclusive partner services at discounted rates, such as Charter Flight Support's aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical issue; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and the ability to search and book 1,700+ daily trip deals in their live operator availability feature, which includes empty-legs, one-ways, must-move flights and transient aircraft. This list is unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Media Contact:

Claire Kunzman

4072278867

[email protected]

SOURCE JetASAP