JetASAP Releases Q1 2024 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Q1 2024 hourly rates decrease an overall average of seven percent over Q4 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , the only live private charter marketplace connecting flyers directly to aircraft operators to book their charter flights, today announces their latest charter activity report. The analysis includes data from over 20,000 charter operator quotes during the time periods. Charter aircraft hourly rates for Q1 2024 drop an average of seven percent over Q4 2023, and YOY rates for the quarter drop five percent. March 2024 hourly rates for month over month decline an average of seven percent.

JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer

The turbo prop and light jet category remained relatively unchanged from February to March 2024 per average billable flight hour of $4,373 and $7,020, respectively. March average rates for mid jets dipped two percent month over month to $8,672 per occupied billable flight hour, followed by a three percent dip for super mid jets to $9,930. Hourly rates for heavy jets experienced the largest decrease with prices falling 10 percent to $13,208 per billable flight hour.

"Overall, fifty-three percent of quotes received by flyers via the JetASAP app come in at or below the average hourly rates from charter operators across the U.S. and Canada," said Lisa Sayer, JetASAP Founder and CEO. "Our app allows flyers to book their private travel without any high upfront fees or prepaid jet card memberships."

Charter Operator Hourly Rates* for Q1 2024

CATEGORY LOW AVERAGE HIGH Turbo Props $2,639 $4,363 $6,208 Light Jets $4,397 $6,908 $9,580 Mid Jets $6,326 $8,668 $11,633 Super Mid Jets $6,802 $10,308 $15,056 Heavy Jets $9,029 $13,824 $20,396

Charter Operator Hourly Rates* for March 2024

CATEGORY LOW AVERAGE HIGH Turbo Props $2,544 $4,373 $6,365 Light Jets $4,330 $7,020 $9,947 Mid Jets $6,329 $8,672 $11,404 Super Mid Jets $6,765 $9,930 $14,444 Heavy Jets $8,400 $13,208 $20,119

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "all-in" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10 percent standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time, all-in quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in March:

Philadelphia to Miami

Phenom 300E (Light Jet) $17,661

Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $18,285

Palm Beach to New York

Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $14,500

Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $17,000

New York to Vancouver

Hawker 1000A (Mid Jet) $39,948

Challenger 350 (Super Mid Jet) $45,000

Aspen to Miami

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $26,000

Falcon 2000 (Heavy Jet) $32,395

Las Vegas to New York

Citation Longitude (Super Mid Jet) $31,336

Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $32,020

Indianapolis to Aspen

Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $18,000

Citation XLS+ (Mid Jet) $22,137

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app, which allows members to book their charter flights directly with aircraft operators without any prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. The app provides features that include: the ability to submit quote requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; access to 3,000+ daily empty leg and discounted one-way flights; and TripMATCH, where members automatically receive targeted emails for empty legs. The empty leg list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Media Contact:

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

[email protected]

SOURCE JetASAP