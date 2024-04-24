JetASAP Releases Q1 2024 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Apr 24, 2024, 08:44 ET
Q1 2024 hourly rates decrease an overall average of seven percent over Q4 2023
BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only live private charter marketplace connecting flyers directly to aircraft operators to book their charter flights, today announces their latest charter activity report. The analysis includes data from over 20,000 charter operator quotes during the time periods. Charter aircraft hourly rates for Q1 2024 drop an average of seven percent over Q4 2023, and YOY rates for the quarter drop five percent. March 2024 hourly rates for month over month decline an average of seven percent.
The turbo prop and light jet category remained relatively unchanged from February to March 2024 per average billable flight hour of $4,373 and $7,020, respectively. March average rates for mid jets dipped two percent month over month to $8,672 per occupied billable flight hour, followed by a three percent dip for super mid jets to $9,930. Hourly rates for heavy jets experienced the largest decrease with prices falling 10 percent to $13,208 per billable flight hour.
"Overall, fifty-three percent of quotes received by flyers via the JetASAP app come in at or below the average hourly rates from charter operators across the U.S. and Canada," said Lisa Sayer, JetASAP Founder and CEO. "Our app allows flyers to book their private travel without any high upfront fees or prepaid jet card memberships."
Charter Operator Hourly Rates* for Q1 2024
|
CATEGORY
|
LOW
|
AVERAGE
|
HIGH
|
Turbo Props
|
$2,639
|
$4,363
|
$6,208
|
Light Jets
|
$4,397
|
$6,908
|
$9,580
|
Mid Jets
|
$6,326
|
$8,668
|
$11,633
|
Super Mid Jets
|
$6,802
|
$10,308
|
$15,056
|
Heavy Jets
|
$9,029
|
$13,824
|
$20,396
Charter Operator Hourly Rates* for March 2024
|
CATEGORY
|
LOW
|
AVERAGE
|
HIGH
|
Turbo Props
|
$2,544
|
$4,373
|
$6,365
|
Light Jets
|
$4,330
|
$7,020
|
$9,947
|
Mid Jets
|
$6,329
|
$8,672
|
$11,404
|
Super Mid Jets
|
$6,765
|
$9,930
|
$14,444
|
Heavy Jets
|
$8,400
|
$13,208
|
$20,119
Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "all-in" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.
*Statistics include a 10 percent standard deviation to account for data anomalies.
Real-time, all-in quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in March:
Philadelphia to Miami
Phenom 300E (Light Jet) $17,661
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $18,285
Palm Beach to New York
Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $14,500
Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $17,000
New York to Vancouver
Hawker 1000A (Mid Jet) $39,948
Challenger 350 (Super Mid Jet) $45,000
Aspen to Miami
Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $26,000
Falcon 2000 (Heavy Jet) $32,395
Las Vegas to New York
Citation Longitude (Super Mid Jet) $31,336
Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $32,020
Indianapolis to Aspen
Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $18,000
Citation XLS+ (Mid Jet) $22,137
About JetASAP
JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app, which allows members to book their charter flights directly with aircraft operators without any prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. The app provides features that include: the ability to submit quote requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; access to 3,000+ daily empty leg and discounted one-way flights; and TripMATCH, where members automatically receive targeted emails for empty legs. The empty leg list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.
