JetASAP Releases Q3 2022 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Charter Operators vs. Jet Cards vs. Charter Brokers

JetASAP operator quotes on average have been 26%-70% lower than jet cards or charter brokers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, a live private aircraft charter marketplace, connects flyers directly to over 700 charter operators, commission free. The company is the only independent source to share quote information that is received directly from charter operators. Since its inception in September of 2020, the company has accumulated valuable charter rate data never published before.

JetASAP's Q3 2022 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Charter Operators vs. Jet Cards vs. Charter Brokers

According to Private Jet Card Comparison's Q3 2022 report, "There was no let-up in private jet price inflation during the third quarter of 2022. The hourly cost of fixed-rate jet cards that offer guaranteed availability increased by 4% over the past 90 days." They also state, "In 10 of the 12 flight scenarios, we compare flight pricing, where the fixed-rate jet card average programs beat the lowest quotes from on-demand brokers that offer bookable dynamic pricing."

Despite the findings noted by Private Jet Card Comparison, JetASAP clients experienced an average 9% decrease in hourly rates over the past 90 days from quotes they received directly from charter operators. This Q3 pricing data is based on 3,924 quotes received by flyers through the app. JetASAP operator average rates are significantly lower than both the average jet card and broker pricing (see embedded table).

Table notes: All average hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing.

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. Data was collected from July through September 2022 and is based on 3,924 quotes received by flyers through the app. Hourly rates are "All In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable. Source: Private Jet Card Comparisons data is based on more than 250 jet card programs with fixed-rates and guaranteed availability (www.privatejetcardcomparisons.com). Source: Private Jet Card Comparisons; 12 scenarios for Charter Broker confirmed pricing quotes one-way between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15 , 2022. Jet card pricing includes federal excise tax, fuel surcharges, taxi time, and other fees. Source: Private Jet Card Comparisons included a turboprop average of $6,608 per hour for Sept. 2022 , down 0.6% from Q2 2022.

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option, which allows clients to receive direct access to charter operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. By connecting flyers directly with aircraft operators, clients are able to receive live quotes from operators' sales teams that are ready to book. JetASAP clients receive an average of six quotes per trip request and may begin receiving quotes as quickly as five minutes from the request.

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the Apple App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP provides subscribers a full suite of services to source and book their charter flights, commission free. These charter tools include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE intelligent cost estimate tool; exclusive partner services at discounted rates, such as Charter Flight Support's aircraft coverage and support when a booked aircraft becomes unavailable due to a mechanical issue; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and the ability to search and book 700+ daily trip deals in their live operator availability feature, which includes empty-legs, one-ways, must-move flights and transient aircraft. This list is unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Media Contact:

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

[email protected]

SOURCE JetASAP