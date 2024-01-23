JetASAP Releases Q4 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

News provided by

JetASAP

23 Jan, 2024, 08:38 ET

Hourly rates decrease an overall average of three percent from Q4 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, a live private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators to book their flights, today announces their latest charter activity report. Q4 2023 average rates dropped three percent overall from Q4 2022. The turbo prop class was the only category to increase overall by eight percent to $4,721 per charter operator billable flight hour. Light jets dropped eight percent to $7,307 per hour, and mid jets decreased three percent to $9,038 per hour. Super mid rates experienced the largest dip of 12 percent compared to Q4 2022 to $11,591 per billable flight hour, while heavy jets remained flat year over year.

Continue Reading
JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer
JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer

"We have seen a 171 percent jump in overall quotes at or below the average hourly rates. The quotes coming through the app have doubled compared to last year," stated JetASAP CEO and Founder Lisa Sayer.

Hourly Rates* for Q4 2023

CATEGORY   

LOW         

HIGH       

AVERAGE

Turbo Props   

$2,817

$6,676

$4,721

Light Jets       

$4,510

$10,264

$7,307

Mid Jets         

$6,346

$12,350

$9,038

Super Mid Jets

$7,682

$16,380

$11,591

Heavy Jets       

$9,075

$20,787

$14,420

Hourly Rates* for Q4 2022

CATEGORY         

LOW       

HIGH     

AVERAGE

Turbo Props         

$2,420

$6,087

$4,374

Light Jets             

$4,623

$11,174

$7,850

Mid Jets               

$6,496

$12,536

$9,352

Super Mid Jets   

$8,133

$19,508

$13,116

Heavy Jets         

$9,518

$21,240

$14,567




Hourly Rates* for December 2023

CATEGORY       

LOW         

HIGH       

AVERAGE

Turbo Props       

$2,862

$6,737

$4,824

Light Jets           

$4,626

$10,870

$7,689

Mid Jets             

$6,485

$12,118

$8,949

Super Mid Jets   

$8,009

$17,597

$12,121

Heavy Jets         

$9,121

$22,996

$14,681

Source:  JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10 percent standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in December 2023:

Teterboro, NJ to Boca Raton, FL
Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $15,000
Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $18,000
Citation Longitude (Super Mid Jet) $20,513

Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Groton, CT
Nextant 400XT (Light Jet) $19,900
Learjet 60 (Mid Jet) $18,497
Citation Sovereign+ (Super Mid Jet) $22,671

Eagle, CO to Teterboro, NJ
Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $29,562
Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $39,000

San Jose, CA to Palm Beach, FL
Citation Sovereign (Super Mid Jet) $37,064
Gulfstream G550 (Heavy Jet) $42,946

Houston, TX to Santa Ana, CA 
Citation CJ1+ (Light Jet) $19,370
Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $37,696

Burbank, CA to Dallas, TX
Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $15,250
Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $14,900

Belmar, NJ to Chicago, IL
Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $11,319
Learjet 45XR (Light Jet) $14,500

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to book their flights directly with aircraft operators without any prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. The app provides features that include: the ability to submit quote requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; access to 3,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs and discounted one-way flights; and TripMATCH, where members automatically receive targeted emails for empty legs.  The empty leg list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Media contact:
Claire Kunzman
[email protected]
407-227-8867

SOURCE JetASAP

Also from this source

JetASAP Releases November 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

JetASAP Releases November 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

JetASAP, the only live private charter marketplace connecting flyers directly to aircraft operators, today announces their latest charter activity...
JetASAP Releases October 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

JetASAP Releases October 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.