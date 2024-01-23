JetASAP Releases Q4 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

Hourly rates decrease an overall average of three percent from Q4 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP , a live private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators to book their flights, today announces their latest charter activity report. Q4 2023 average rates dropped three percent overall from Q4 2022. The turbo prop class was the only category to increase overall by eight percent to $4,721 per charter operator billable flight hour. Light jets dropped eight percent to $7,307 per hour, and mid jets decreased three percent to $9,038 per hour. Super mid rates experienced the largest dip of 12 percent compared to Q4 2022 to $11,591 per billable flight hour, while heavy jets remained flat year over year.

JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer

"We have seen a 171 percent jump in overall quotes at or below the average hourly rates. The quotes coming through the app have doubled compared to last year," stated JetASAP CEO and Founder Lisa Sayer.

Hourly Rates* for Q4 2023

CATEGORY LOW HIGH AVERAGE Turbo Props $2,817 $6,676 $4,721 Light Jets $4,510 $10,264 $7,307 Mid Jets $6,346 $12,350 $9,038 Super Mid Jets $7,682 $16,380 $11,591 Heavy Jets $9,075 $20,787 $14,420

Hourly Rates* for Q4 2022

CATEGORY LOW HIGH AVERAGE Turbo Props $2,420 $6,087 $4,374 Light Jets $4,623 $11,174 $7,850 Mid Jets $6,496 $12,536 $9,352 Super Mid Jets $8,133 $19,508 $13,116 Heavy Jets $9,518 $21,240 $14,567









Hourly Rates* for December 2023

CATEGORY LOW HIGH AVERAGE Turbo Props $2,862 $6,737 $4,824 Light Jets $4,626 $10,870 $7,689 Mid Jets $6,485 $12,118 $8,949 Super Mid Jets $8,009 $17,597 $12,121 Heavy Jets $9,121 $22,996 $14,681

Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10 percent standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in December 2023:

Teterboro, NJ to Boca Raton, FL

Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $15,000

Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $18,000

Citation Longitude (Super Mid Jet) $20,513

Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Groton, CT

Nextant 400XT (Light Jet) $19,900

Learjet 60 (Mid Jet) $18,497

Citation Sovereign+ (Super Mid Jet) $22,671

Eagle, CO to Teterboro, NJ

Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $29,562

Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $39,000

San Jose, CA to Palm Beach, FL

Citation Sovereign (Super Mid Jet) $37,064

Gulfstream G550 (Heavy Jet) $42,946

Houston, TX to Santa Ana, CA

Citation CJ1+ (Light Jet) $19,370

Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $37,696

Burbank, CA to Dallas, TX

Nextant 400XTi (Light Jet) $15,250

Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $14,900

Belmar, NJ to Chicago, IL

Citation CJ3 (Light Jet) $11,319

Learjet 45XR (Light Jet) $14,500

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.

About JetASAP

JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to book their flights directly with aircraft operators without any prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. The app provides features that include: the ability to submit quote requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; access to 3,000+ daily trips which include empty-legs and discounted one-way flights; and TripMATCH, where members automatically receive targeted emails for empty legs. The empty leg list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Media contact:

Claire Kunzman

[email protected]

407-227-8867

SOURCE JetASAP