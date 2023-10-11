JetASAP Releases September 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

11 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET
Hourly rates decrease an overall average of five percent
BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. September 2023 average rates dip five percent for the first month of fall. The turbo prop category decreased an overall average of two percent to $4,247 per charter operator billable flight hour. Light jets dropped five percent to $6,921 per hour. The mid jet category was the only aircraft size to increase two percent to $8,286 per billable flight hour. Super mid jets decreased four percent in September to $10,689 per average billable flight hour. The heavy jet category experienced the largest decrease overall of six percent for occupied flight hours to an average of $13,126 per hour.
Hourly Rates* for September 2023 of 1,921 Quotes through the JetASAP App
|
CATEGORY
|
LOW
|
HIGH
|
AVERAGE
|
At or Below Average
|
Turbo Props
|
$2,834
|
$6,950
|
$4,247
|
50 %
|
Light Jets
|
$4,531
|
$9,600
|
$6,921
|
53 %
|
Mid Jets
|
$5,822
|
$11,265
|
$8,286
|
51 %
|
Super Mid Jets
|
$7,375
|
$14,779
|
$10,689
|
54 %
|
Heavy Jets
|
$9,551
|
$18,132
|
$13,126
|
54 %
Source: JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.
*Statistics include a 10% standard deviation to account for data anomalies.
Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in September:
Teterboro, NJ to Miami, FL
Nextant 400XT (Light Jet) $13,900
Hawker 1000 (Mid Jet) $15,587
Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $20,000
Farmingdale, NY to Palm Beach, FL
Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $12,500
Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $19,900
Falcon 2000EX Easy (Heavy Jet) $24,340
Columbus, OH to Naples, FL
Pilatus PC-12 (Turbo Prop) $15,800
Lear 35A (Light Jet) $17,950
Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $20,880
Boca Raton, FL to Teterboro, NJ
Citation Bravo (Light Jet) $10,968
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $11,499
Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $16,144
Teterboro, NJ to Oakland, CA
Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $36,500
Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $37,067
Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $38,274
Chicago, IL to Palm Springs, CA
Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $27,965
Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $35,696
Denver, CO to Portland, ME
Hawker 400XP (Light Jet) $19,207
Lear 60XR (Mid Jet) $24,800
Falcon 50EX (Super Mid Jet) $27,247
Gulfstream GV (Heavy Jet) $38,386
Los Angeles, CA to Las Vegas, NV
Premier 1 (Light Jet) $9,500
Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $13,000
Las Vegas, NV to Los Angeles, CA
Hawker 400XP (Light Jet) $8,800
Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $17,000
To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.
About JetASAP
JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,500+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights. This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.
Contact:
Claire Kunzman
4072278867
366793@email4pr.com
