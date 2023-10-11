JetASAP Releases September 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

News provided by

JetASAP

11 Oct, 2023, 08:43 ET

Hourly rates decrease an overall average of five percent 

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. September 2023 average rates dip five percent for the first month of fall. The turbo prop category decreased an overall average of two percent to $4,247 per charter operator billable flight hour. Light jets dropped five percent to $6,921 per hour. The mid jet category was the only aircraft size to increase two percent to $8,286 per billable flight hour. Super mid jets decreased four percent in September to $10,689 per average billable flight hour. The heavy jet category experienced the largest decrease overall of six percent for occupied flight hours to an average of $13,126 per hour.

Continue Reading
JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer
JetASAP Founder and CEO Lisa Sayer

Hourly Rates* for September 2023 of 1,921 Quotes through the JetASAP App

CATEGORY       

LOW           

HIGH         

AVERAGE   

At or Below Average

Turbo Props       

$2,834

$6,950

$4,247

50 %

Light Jets           

$4,531

$9,600

$6,921

53 %

Mid Jets             

$5,822

$11,265

$8,286

51 %

Super Mid Jets   

$7,375

$14,779

$10,689

54 %

Heavy Jets         

$9,551

$18,132

$13,126

54 %

Source:  JetASAP hourly rates are based on direct quotes from charter operators' flight charges received through the JetASAP platform. All hourly rates are based on actual occupied passenger flight hours from takeoff to landing, are "All-In" and include federal excise tax (FET), fuel surcharges, as well as daily minimums, if applicable.

*Statistics include a 10% standard deviation to account for data anomalies.

Real-time All-In quotes received by flyers through JetASAP in September:

Teterboro, NJ to Miami, FL
Nextant 400XT (Light Jet) $13,900
Hawker 1000 (Mid Jet) $15,587
Gulfstream GIVSP (Heavy Jet) $20,000

Farmingdale, NY to Palm Beach, FL
Citation Excel (Mid Jet) $12,500
Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $19,900
Falcon 2000EX Easy (Heavy Jet) $24,340

Columbus, OH to Naples, FL
Pilatus PC-12 (Turbo Prop) $15,800
Lear 35A (Light Jet) $17,950
Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $20,880

Boca Raton, FL to Teterboro, NJ
Citation Bravo (Light Jet) $10,968
Hawker 800XP (Mid Jet) $11,499
Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $16,144

Teterboro, NJ to Oakland, CA
Gulfstream G200 (Super Mid Jet) $36,500
Falcon 50 (Super Mid Jet) $37,067
Citation X (Super Mid Jet) $38,274

Chicago, IL to Palm Springs, CA 
Lear 60 (Mid Jet) $27,965
Challenger 604 (Heavy Jet) $35,696

Denver, CO to Portland, ME
Hawker 400XP (Light Jet) $19,207
Lear 60XR (Mid Jet) $24,800
Falcon 50EX (Super Mid Jet) $27,247
Gulfstream GV (Heavy Jet) $38,386

Los Angeles, CA to Las Vegas, NV
Premier 1 (Light Jet) $9,500
Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $13,000

Las Vegas, NV to Los Angeles, CA
Hawker 400XP (Light Jet) $8,800
Falcon 900 (Heavy Jet) $17,000

To learn more, please visit JetASAP.com or download the app from the App Store.

About JetASAP
JetASAP offers an on-demand charter option via an app which allows flyers to receive direct access to charter aircraft operators without any commissions, prepaid jet card memberships or high buy-in costs. JetASAP provides members with a full suite of features to source and book their charter flights. These include: the ability to submit trip requests to over 700 charter operators and receive live bookable quotes; the JetRATE cost estimate tool; partner services at discounted rates including aircraft mechanical coverage and support; the JetSEARCH operator directory; and access to 2,500+ daily trips which include empty-legs, one-ways, and must-move flights.  This list is previously unpublished and exclusive to JetASAP.

Contact:
Claire Kunzman
4072278867
366793@email4pr.com

SOURCE JetASAP

Also from this source

JetASAP Releases August 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

JetASAP Releases August 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their...
JetASAP Releases June 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

JetASAP Releases June 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter

JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.