JETBAY Relaunches as Private Aviation OTA, Debuts Fixed-Price Charter Packages to Bring Pricing Certainty to the Industry

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETBAY, a global private jet charter booking platform, today announced the relaunch of its platform as a fully integrated Online Travel Agency (OTA) for private aviation, alongside the debut of Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter, launching on select high-demand United States routes where available.

The dual announcement marks a significant evolution for JETBAY: from charter aggregator to a modern private aviation OTA built for the way today's high-net-worth travelers research, compare, and book premium travel experiences.

A New Standard for How Private Aviation is Booked

The revamped JETBAY platform delivers the intuitive, end-to-end booking experience that luxury travelers expect; one that has long been standard in commercial travel but has historically been limited in the private charter market. Clients can now browse aircraft, compare routes, and confirm bookings directly through the platform without the back-and-forth of traditional quote requests.

At the centre of the relaunch is Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter, pre-priced, all-inclusive charter packages offered by certified and licensed direct air carriers or authorized charter operators across select high-demand U.S. and international city pairs. Unlike the dynamic, opacity-driven quoting model that has long defined private charter, Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter offers a clearly defined total rate inclusive of operator fees and standard charges, with no membership fees or fractional ownership commitments.

"Private aviation has lacked a true OTA experience; a place where clients can see available options, published prices, and book with confidence," said Cao Yuan, Chief Executive Officer at JETBAY. "The relaunch of our platform, paired with Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter, changes that. We're bringing transparency and ease of modern travel booking in an industry where pricing clarity has traditionally lagged."

Bringing Transparency to the Charter Pricing Model

Private jet charter pricing has traditionally operated on a dynamic quote model, with rates shifting based on aircraft positioning, seasonal demand, fuel surcharges, and fleet availability, leaving clients with limited ability to plan, compare, or budget with confidence.

Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter addresses this directly. Each package is operated by properly certificated and licensed air carriers or authorized charter operators, offered at a fixed, all-inclusive total charter rate inclusive of operator fees and standard charges, structured around consistent high-traffic U.S. city pairs, subject to availability, across designated aircraft categories.

"Luxury travelers are accustomed to knowing exactly what they're paying for before they commit — whether it's a five-star hotel suite or a first-class cabin," added Cao. "Private aviation should be no different. JETBAY's Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter package closes that gap."

Built for a New Generation of Private Aviation Clients

The Fixed-Price Private Jet Charter package is designed for a growing segment of private aviation clients who value flexibility as much as they value clarity. Corporate travel managers gain a reliable framework for budgeting executive flights across recurring corridors, while family offices benefit from straightforward coordination of regional and international travel. High-frequency charter clients now have a clearer basis for comparing jet card programs against pay-per-flight options, and those new to private aviation gain a transparent entry point, without long-term commitments.

For clients flying outside designated fixed-price corridors, JETBAY continues to offer custom charter sourcing and booking services through its global network of certified and licensed air carriers and authorized charter operators.

Safety Standards Unchanged

The company confirms that safety, aircraft quality, and operator standards remain fully intact under the new platform model and fixed-price structure.

"The pricing model has evolved — not the safety model," said Cao. "All flights are arranged in compliance with all applicable FAA, DOT, and international civil aviation regulatory standards."

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SOURCE JETBAY Air Charter Services Pte. Ltd.