Jetblack Corp. Announces Results Of Their Shareholder Meeting

Jetblack Corp. owns and operates Gabbb.com, a new social media site designed for business and leisure. In addition to the browser version of Gabbb, the company has an iOS app and an Android app available. The company is focused on the Gabbb platform and progressing with stage 2 of development. Recently, the company has announced they have retained counsel to help with filing a Reg A+ to raise up to $2,000,000 USD. This capital amount may be changed by the company at anytime. If needed the company will adjust the amount to be raised, based on what will be best for the corporation.

