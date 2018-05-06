Jetblack Corp. confirms annual shareholder meeting

Regulation FD requires companies to distribute material information in a manner reasonably designed to get that information out to the general public non-exclusively and broadly. It is intended to ensure that all investors have the ability to gain access to material information at the same time. This press release serves as a notice to all investors that future company information will be posted on Gabbb.com under the user name Jetblack Corp., Gabbb News, OTCMarkets.com along with third party providers listed above.

If any shareholders have any concerns, questions, comments, proposals. There will be contact information to send any feedback to our corporation.

4949 SW Macadam Ave

2nd floor Suite 84

Portland, OR 97239

info@jetblackcorp.com

888-611-5825

In addition, the company is pleased to announce their Gabbb iOS app has been approved for the App Store. "We would like to thank the entire team that has worked so hard to get this point," stated Chairman & CEO Daniel A. Goldin.

About

Jetblack is a publicly traded company ticker symbol (JTBK) focusing on the Gabbb Platform. A new social media platform with a business mind. The company operates Gabbb.com along with an Android app available in the Google Play Store and an iOS app available in the Apple App store.

Forward looking statements & Disclaimer

Our discussions may include predictions, estimates, or other statements that might be considered forward-looking. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements found in our material are statements that represent our current opinions for the future, actual results can differ greatly. The statements represent our judgement at the time of this statement. The company is under no obligation to update such written statements if conditions change or that unexpected events happen which affect the statement afterwards. Sentences, words, phrases that are examples of forward-looking statements but not limited to are "believe", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "hope", "may", "predict", "can", "will", "expect", "should", "intend", "potential", "designed to", "in addition to", "along with". You are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements.

