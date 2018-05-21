Jetblack Corp. Releases Company Update

PORTLAND, Ore., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetblack Corp., a Nevada Corporation (OTCMKTS: JTBK) "referred to as the company", has released quarterly financial statements for the period ending March 31, 2018. The company is also working diligently on it's new social networking platform Gabbb. The company is working with beta users to fix any bugs found in the software while working on stage 2 of development. Stage 2 of development will bring the user the ability to upload very long videos, create channels and playlists, which may bring the user who uploads content a revenue stream, along with the company. Stage 2 will also bring the ability to sell products along with services, which is currently available in Stage 1. In addition, Stage 2 will give users the ability to screen share and share a live video feed, which will allow a classroom style experience. "We are working very hard day in and day out with limited resources," stated Chairman & CEO Daniel A. Goldin.
Stage 1 of development in Gabbb gives the user many features, some of which are below:
- gives user the ability to work from anywhere in the world
- built in scheduler to book and track services
- leave reviews on services
- easily pay and get paid
- post pictures, videos, and files to promote, advertise, and market your opinion or business
- stay up to date on the latest trending news, current and world events
- build your own social network
- ability to procure services domestically and internationally
- ability to offer services domestically and internationally
- ability to create groups
- private messages
- and much more.
Jetblack Corp. owns and operates Gabbb.com, a new social media site designed for business and leisure. In addition to the browser version of Gabbb, the company has an iOS app and an Android app available. The company is focused on the Gabbb platform and progressing with stage 2 of development. Recently, the company has announced they have retained counsel to help with filing a Reg A+ to raise up to $2,000,000 USD. This capital amount may be changed by the company at any time. If needed the company will adjust the amount to be raised, based on what will be best for the corporation.
