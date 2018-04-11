In addition, Jetblack Corp. is pleased to announce they have retained an attorney to proceed with a Reg 1-A filing with the hopes of raising up to $5,000,000 in capital. "This capital will allow the company to develop our social media software further and take it to the next level," stated Chairman & CEO Daniel A. Goldin. Currently the company is migrating to new servers but expects the site Gabbb.com along with the Gabbb iOS app and Gabbb Android app to be functioning in the coming days. Currently the company has a team of 11 highly skilled developers working full time on their project. "I'd like to thank everyone who has supported us to get to this stage and we look forward to what the future holds for the company," stated Chairman & CEO Daniel A. Goldin.

Forward looking statements & Disclaimer

Our discussions may include predictions, estimates, or other statements that might be considered forward-looking. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements found in our material are statements that represent our current opinions for the future, actual results can differ greatly. The statements represent our judgement at the time of this statement. The company is under no obligation to update such written statements if conditions change or that unexpected events happen which affect the statement afterwards. Sentences, words, phrases that are examples of forward-looking statements but not limited to are "believe", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "hope", "may", "predict", "can", "will", "expect", "should", "intend", "potential", "designed to", "in addition to", "along with". You are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jetblack-corp-shareholder-update-300628406.html

SOURCE Jetblack Corp.