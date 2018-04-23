JetBlue And JetSuiteX Announce Codeshare Partnership

For travel starting May 1, 2018, JetBlue will place its "B6" airline code on JetSuiteX Air-operated flights between West Coast destinations, offering new point-to-point routes for JetBlue customers. This includes flights between Burbank, Calif. (BUR); Concord, Calif. (CCR); Oakland, Calif. (OAK); and Las Vegas (LAS), and marks the first codeshare between a semi-private public charter operator (JetSuiteX) and a major national carrier.

Customers purchasing these itineraries will get the benefits of JetSuiteX's semi-private flying experience, traveling between private terminals for commercial airline prices. Additional JetSuiteX features include two free checked bags (combined up to 50 lbs.), 36" of leg room, power at every seat and complimentary cocktail and snack service on board. Unlike more traditional major airlines, JetSuiteX customers arrive just 15-20 minutes before departure and board in just minutes, with no cattle calls or baggage claims. And now Corporate customers may book JetSuiteX flights directly at JetBlue.com.

"We are delighted to introduce even more people to the JetSuiteX experience and to provide new options to JetBlue customers in their West Coast travels in an exciting new way through this partnership with JetBlue," said Alex Wilcox, CEO of JetSuiteX. "This first-of-its-kind agreement marks an important milestone as we enhance the distribution and availability of JetSuiteX into traditional airline channels. We are proud to be partnered with the iconic JetBlue Airways."

"JetBlue and JetSuiteX share a common vision focused on innovation and offering travelers an unmatched level of service when they fly, which is why our partnership is such a perfect match," said Tracy Bink, director airline partnerships, JetBlue. "Together JetBlue and JetSuiteX are leading the industry in creating a flying experience unlike anything else on the west coast."

At this time, the codeshare does not include connecting flights to or from JetBlue's network; customers must arrive and depart from JetSuiteX's private terminals and FBOs for their JetSuiteX operated flights.

JetBlue serves nine airports in California and flies more nonstop routes from the Golden State to New York and Boston than any other airline. The airline has recently expanded service in markets across Southern California and in the Bay Area. JetBlue has also expanded its industry-leading premium Mint service to new markets beyond Los Angeles and San Francisco, adding Mint in San Diego, Las Vegas, Seattle and Palm Springs in just the last year.

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 38 million customers a year to 101 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit http://www.jetblue.com./

JetSuiteX began offering semi-private service in April 2016 with regular flights between select West Coast markets. JetSuiteX provides the speed and comfort associated with private jet travel but for the price of a traditional airline seat, including:

Flight departures from private jet terminals so the experience is faster and more comfortable, with no airport terminal delays, security lines, waiting for gates or long walks through terminals;

30 seat regional jets, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' business class service;

Free seat assignments with power at every seat;

A spacious, soundproofed cabin interior covered in soft leather, and

Free drinks and snacks.

JetSuiteX's luxuriously appointed E-135 jets can also be chartered for group trips, corporate events or other travel. For a custom quote, contact JetSuiteX at 800-IFlyJSX. For information, please visit http://www.jetsuitex.com/.

