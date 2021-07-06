JetBlue Co-Founder Mike Barger Launches New Book: 'High-Stakes Leadership in Turbulent Times'

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people in leadership positions will have to navigate a significant challenge at some point in their professional career. The most effective leaders are those who keep their stakeholders in mind when proactively tackling these crises. JetBlue Airways co-founder and notable speaker Mike Barger explores this approach in his new book High-Stakes Leadership in Turbulent Times: Why Stakeholders Are Your Greatest Assets ... in Good Times and Bad.

Mike Barger

Barger, by virtue of his extensive experience, deep scholarly knowledge, and enthusiastic drive to support leaders and serve stakeholders amid crisis, is among the world's leading authorities on the topic of high-stakes leadership. As Barger notes in his book, "The harsh reality for many company leaders is that they will find themselves in a crisis without having dedicated the time to truly understand their stakeholders or build relationships before the crisis strikes." By proactively establishing who those stakeholders are and evaluating their expectations, perspectives, and interests, Barger explains how leaders can more effectively manage a major crisis.

"Significant and catastrophic events cannot always be predicted, but that doesn't mean we can't be prepared," said Barger. "Whether in business or just in life, the key to successfully managing a crisis and coming out on top is leveraging relationships with your greatest assets — your stakeholders."

With more than 30 years of experience in hands-on and up-close crisis management, Barger knows what matters when the stakes are high — how to behave, what to say, what kinds of teams to assemble, and how to juggle the complex (and often conflicting) expectations of key stakeholders in order to determine the most effective course of action.

Mike Barger is an acclaimed author, speaker, educator, consultant, and commentator on the complex nature of crisis leadership. Barger's book High-Stakes Leadership in Turbulent Times includes relevant anecdotes and exercises that immerse and engage the reader as they explore the concepts of stakeholder engagement, organizational resilience, crisis prevention, and crisis leadership in-depth.

Barger is currently a Clinical Assistant Professor of Business Administration and Executive Director, Ross Online, at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1986 and joined the United States Navy where he became a seasoned F/A-18 combat pilot and TOPGUN flight instructor. In 1999, Barger left the Navy to become a founding member of JetBlue Airways where he held many different leadership positions as the company received FAA certification, launched, and rapidly grew to become the fifth-largest airline in the United States. Barger received his Master's Degree in Learning Leadership in 2008 and Doctor of Education degree in 2009 from the University of Pennsylvania.

