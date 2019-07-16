JetBlue heads to the Guadeloupe Islands starting February 1, 2020 from New York, JFK

Tickets went on sale on July 14 th with a Bastille Day special introductory fare of $147 one way from JFK.

"A long-time favorite getaway spot for French and other Western Europeans travelers, we can't wait to introduce our JetBlue customers to this unique corner of the Caribbean," said Andrea Lusso, Director Route Planning, JetBlue. "And, as the only airline to serve Guadeloupe from the northeast, JetBlue adds yet another unique destination to our growing route map."

The Guadeloupe Islands will serve as a natural extension to JetBlue's Caribbean-leading strategy due to its diverse yet unique product offering that includes: five major islands to explore; black, gold and white sand beaches; a large range of accommodation options; cultural excursions; unmatched eco-tourism activities like hiking La Soufrière, waterfall canyoneering or diving; and of course, Art de Vivre and authenticity.

"JetBlue's new air service to Guadeloupe is highly anticipated by New Yorkers and Guadeloupeans," said Ary Chalus, President of the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board. "We will be celebrating the new route in New York with Brand Ambassador Willy Monfret and JetBlue during the Pinknic Festival, July 19-20 and again this coming February for the inaugural flight, just in time for our legendary three-month Carnival season."

The Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board will be bringing The French Caribbean flavor to the Pinknic Festival this weekend in celebration of the new route with JetBlue. A special pop-up event will include a prize tent, a Meet & Greet with Brand Ambassador Willy Monfret and a few surprises along the way. Pinknic features delightful wines complemented with delicious food prepared by local chefs, as well as entertainment from world-renowned bands and DJs.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe (PTP) on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays Beginning February 1, 2020

JFK - PTP Flight #2205 PTP - JFK Flight #2206 7:00a.m. – 12:20 p.m. 1:40p.m. – 5:20p.m.

JetBlue will operate its Guadeloupe service using Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach; free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky; complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.

About the Guadeloupe Islands:

Seen from above, the two main islands of Guadeloupe form the shape of butterfly wings. On the west side, Basse-Terre is set on a volcano range, topped by La Soufrière at the heart of dense tropical forests. The rainforest-covered mountain range forms part of a national park, which includes many hiking trails. To the east, just across the narrow la Rivière Salée, Grande-Terre is set on a vast limestone plateau bordered by perfect beaches, turquoise lagoons which share the coastline with amazing surfing spots and unforgettable landscapes. The smaller, but equally beautiful islands of Marie Galante, Les Saintes and La Désirade are just a short ferry ride from the main islands.

For more on the Guadeloupe Islands:

www.guadeloupe-islands.com

