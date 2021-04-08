JetBlue implements Sabre Revenue Optimizer solution to gain real-time visibility into market activity

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and JetBlue Airways, a major carrier in the U.S., today announced the airline's successful technology migration to Sabre's Revenue Optimizer solution.

Airline pricing and availability has depended on large volumes of historical booking and pricing data. However, COVID-19 has resulted in an unprecedented change in market supply and demand, making this data less reliable. Sabre Revenue Optimizer helps airlines adapt to changing market conditions based on the latest real-time market activity.

JetBlue continues to navigate the new travel environment with a steady hand and a long-term view on recovery.

"Today's travel environment is still very fluid, and we look forward to continue working with Sabre. Further leveraging Revenue Optimizer's capabilities will enable us to drive revenue and set optimal price-point availability, providing analysts with real-time data to better support decision making and performance analysis," said Dave Clark, vice president of revenue management at JetBlue Airways.

The Revenue Optimizer solution equips JetBlue with an industry-leading product that uses intelligent decision support, customer choice-based demand forecasting and competitive intelligence to enable a 360-degree approach to optimizing revenue streams.

"We are thrilled that JetBlue Airways implemented Sabre Revenue Optimizer to better forecast, analyze and optimize its revenue streams," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer, Sabre Travel Solutions. "By breaking down data silos that may exist across airline systems, this solution offers unmatched commercial planning integration leading to potential opportunities for increased revenues."

Revenue Optimizer is a scalable Cloud-native solution that seamlessly supports the future evolution of dynamic pricing. It's a key building block toward achieving Sabre's 2025 vision of creating a new market for personalized travel.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

