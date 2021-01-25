JetBlue partners with Randstad RiseSmart to provide crewmembers with outplacement support

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad RiseSmart, the leading global outplacement and talent mobility provider, today announced that it will offer outplacement services to award-winning travel company JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and its crewmembers who took voluntary opt-out packages in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the airline industry operates, and we've seen crewmembers make the tough decision to part ways with our company and take one of our opt-out programs, a selfless decision that has saved many other jobs," said Mike Elliott, chief people officer, JetBlue. "RiseSmart will play a crucial role in our commitment to supporting our crewmembers in the next step of their careers. With RiseSmart's outplacement program, we will continue to deliver the Blue Carpet experience to our crewmembers who are moving on from JetBlue."

Each JetBlue crewmember who participates in RiseSmart's outplacement program will be partnered with a team of three professionals – a certified career coach, a professional branding expert and a career concierge. These advisors will provide new, custom resumes, refresh social profiles and deliver highly targeted job leads that are not easily found through online job posting sites. RiseSmart participants will also be offered unlimited career coaching to guarantee they receive the guidance needed until they secure their next role in today's competitive job market.

"Best-in-class employers understand the importance of supporting an engaging employee experience from arrival to departure – including assisting exiting staff as they transition outside the organization," said Randstad RiseSmart President and General Manager Dan Davenport. "JetBlue is standing by its corporate values by offering crewmembers outplacement services, which will help them land their next role quickly and will have a long-lasting, positive effect on JetBlue's already award-winning employer brand."

About Randstad RiseSmart

Randstad RiseSmart is the fastest-growing career transition and talent mobility provider, and an operating company of Randstad N.V., a global provider of flexible work and human resources services that helps more than two million candidates find meaningful work every year. Our outplacement, career development, redeployment and contemporary tech and touch solutions strengthen employer brands, improve retention and re-engage talent. Employers hire us because we deliver superior outcomes through expert coaching, professional branding, contemporary resources and on-demand analytics. Today, we are a trusted human partner of successful companies across more than 40 industries and deliver services in over 100 countries and 40 languages. Our passion and dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and results have earned us extensive recognition and awards from organizations such as Bersin by Deloitte, Gartner Inc., the Brandon Hall Group, and Fortune magazine. For more information, visit www.randstadrisesmart.com.

