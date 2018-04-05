JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

"This agreement is an investment in the future of our fleet. Pratt & Whitney has done an outstanding job developing a next generation engine for the Airbus A320neo family and has a proven record for service and support," said Jeff Martin, executive vice president operations at JetBlue. "By bringing the latest engine technology, these engines will allow us to maximize aircraft performance and efficiency, while lowering cost and our carbon footprint."

"We appreciate JetBlue's continued confidence in Pratt & Whitney with the selection of the GTF engine and our EngineWise aftermarket services," said Chris Calio, president of commercial engines at Pratt & Whitney. "We've been working with JetBlue and supporting them with our V2500® engines since they started operations in 2000. We look forward to powering their continued success for years to come."

Since entering into service in early 2016, the GTF engine has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce fuel burn by 16 percent, to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent to the regulatory standard, and to lower the noise footprint by 75 percent.

EngineWise represents a commitment to help customers optimize engine performance and keep their fleets running smoothly. It includes engine fleet data analytics and real-time intelligence to predict and prevent engine disruptions before they occur, significant investments in new technology and resources to improve our responsiveness and flexibility, and a growing portfolio of service offerings.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. To learn more about UTC, visit its website at www.utc.com, or follow the company on Twitter: @UTC.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

