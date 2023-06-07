JetBlue to Launch First Ever Nonstop Service from Los Angeles to Nassau, Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) welcomes the announcement by JetBlue to launch its first-ever nonstop flight from Los Angeles to Nassau. The new service connecting the United States West Coast to the Islands of The Bahamas will debut on 4 November, with a once- weekly Saturday flight from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Nassau's Sir Lynden Pindling Airport (NAS).

"Over the past nine months, the Ministry has been in constant dialogue with key international aviation stakeholders, including JetBlue to increase airlift capacity to meet the demand for travel to our destination." said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

"We are thrilled that within a few short months, travellers will be able to board a JetBlue flight in Los Angeles and be in The Bahamas within a matter of hours, to enjoy the beautiful beaches, the rich culture and the myriad of experiences on offer in Nassau and Paradise Island," said DPM Cooper.

JetBlue's announcement of the launch of nonstop service from Los Angeles to Nassau comes only days in advance of the Ministry of Tourism's "Bringing The Bahamas to You" Global Sales Mission Tour scheduled for California 12th – 15th June. The 3-day tour will make stops in Los Angeles and Costa Mesa, to showcase the 16-island destination's latest tourism offerings and developments, spotlight The Bahamas' longstanding film legacy and celebrate the milestone 50th Anniversary of Independence.

The Los Angeles/Nassau nonstop route will also allow for more connectivity from major markets in Asia and the Pacific, putting The Bahamas' 16 destinations in easier reach for new visitors. The new Los Angeles/Nassau route will also feature JetBlue's award-winning Mint premium service.

Los Angeles International Airport is the world's fifth busiest airport, with 645 daily commercial flights to 162 destinations.

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

