JetClosing Announces Appointment of Chloe Harford to its Board of Directors

SEATTLE, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JetClosing, a Seattle-based title & escrow company which is revolutionizing the real estate closing process, today announced that Chloe Harford has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Chloe Harford is a strategy, product and business leader with extensive experience scaling high-growth companies. Most recently, as Vice President of Product at OfferUp, the largest mobile marketplace for buyers and sellers in the US, she led product, data science and monetization, and drove the company's rapid transformation from a pre-revenue product to a business with a monetization strategy, operational processes and significant revenue. Prior to OfferUp, Chloe served in multiple senior executive roles at Zillow Group, a portfolio of the largest online and mobile real estate brands, most recently as Vice President of Strategy. One of Zillow Group's first pre-launch employees, Chloe was responsible for building and leading core teams including product management and business analytics, defining and managing key business areas including mortgages and rentals, and leading growth strategy across the company. Earlier in her career she served in strategic roles at eLong in China, and Expedia and the Boston Consulting Group in Europe.

"At JetClosing, we strive to change the way people buy and sell their homes, utilizing modern technology to streamline a fossilized process and offer a flat fee service to our customers, coupled with a seamless, informed experience every step of the way. We are thrilled to welcome Chloe Harford to our Board of Directors," said Dan Greenshields, CEO and Chairman of JetClosing. "Her extensive experience within the real estate and digital arena and her deep understanding of the transformative dynamics of our industry will enhance our efforts to meet our customers' needs."

Chloe previously served as Board Director at REI, the largest outdoor retailer in the US, and The Mountaineers, a nonprofit dedicated to outdoor education and conservation.

Chloe holds an MA in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University, a PhD in Volcanology from Bristol University and an MBA from INSEAD.

About JetClosing www.jetclosing.com

JetClosing is transforming real estate transactions through inventive use of technology. Our mission is to close one of life's biggest transactions in an easy, fast, friendly and transparent digital experience for everyone, every time.

JetClosing currently has offices in Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

SOURCE JetClosing Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jetclosing.com

