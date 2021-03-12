JetClosing Appoints Anna Collins as President & CEO and Raises $11 Million Series B to Turbo Charge eClosing Solution for Real Estate Agents

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to online closing. Fannie Mae saw eMortgage volume $38.8B in the first half of 2020, a nearly 1500% growth rate over full year 2018 volume of $2.7B. Additionally, JetClosing service partner, Notarize, saw a 700% increase in online notarizations in the months following the pandemic. JetClosing is positioned to leverage this shift to online transactions, as well as increased consumer demand for convenient, mobile eClosing solutions to track and do everything remotely.

"Anna brings a deep understanding of customers, how to scale teams and deliver innovative technology products to the market, which is critical as JetClosing continues to be an industry disruptor," said Geoff Entress, Managing Director of PSL Ventures and Co-Founder and Director, JetClosing. "JetClosing is poised to become an impactful company in the title & escrow industry for the long term."

"I'm incredibly jazzed to join the JetClosing team," said Collins. "JetClosing is changing the way customers have experienced title & escrow for the past 150 years and we are on a mission I believe in – to make eClosings the norm for everyone from anywhere, any time."

Since founding in 2016, JetClosing has several notable achievements:

Closed $5.5B in home value

in home value Licensed in 7 states with $5B revenue opportunity

revenue opportunity Launched 3 product lines: Resale, Refinance, iBuyer

Partnered with over 2,000 real estate agents

About JetClosing

JetClosing is the leading digital title and escrow company for real estate transactions. Through its innovative platform, JetClosing provides unprecedented transparency, security, and efficiency throughout the home closing process. With a presence in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, JetClosing's team of veteran title professionals and technology leaders is expanding nationwide to provide digital title and escrow services to buyers, sellers, agents, lenders and borrowers. To learn more, visit www.jetclosing.com .

About PSL Ventures

PSL Ventures is a Seattle-based venture capital fund that invests in early-stage technology companies, primarily based in the Pacific Northwest. PSL Ventures is a part of Pioneer Square Labs, which also operates a startup studio to create and launch new companies with local founders. For more information, visit www.psl.com.

SOURCE JetClosing Inc.

Related Links

jetclosing.com

