JetClosing Opens Fifth U.S. Office in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JetClosing, the leading digital home closing service for resales and refinances, is expanding its presence to Texas with the opening of its fifth U.S. office at Arboretum Plaza II, located at 9442 Capital of Texas Highway in Austin's Great Hills neighborhood.

Headquartered in Seattle, JetClosing offers the industry's most transparent and secure cloud-based platform that modernizes the home closing process for agents, lenders, buyers, sellers and borrowers.

JetClosing's fully encrypted digital workflow is disrupting the real estate and lending industries, making face-to-face meetings optional through the power of its online experience and mobile app. The single-sign-on platform enables agents and lenders to deposit earnest money digitally, complete online and mobile notarizations, get instant remote access to closing documents, and check in on the real-time status of all open orders from anywhere and at any time. Additional benefits for end users include wire-fraud protection, personal and financial data protection, and a flat $500 escrow fee.

"JetClosing was built to operate in a fully digital world, so we are well-positioned to help our agent and lender partners adjust to recent shifts in business operations and consumer preferences brought on by the pandemic," said Matt Rockhold , Vice President of Sales at JetClosing, based in Austin. "Homebuyers, sellers and borrowers expect a flexible closing experience that caters to their digital-first lifestyles – and one that adheres to social distancing guidelines as well. Whether our end users prefer to close fully remotely or in-person, JetClosing provides the most comprehensive solution for both."

Rockhold continued, "Texas is a market that we're committed to because it is a demonstrated leader in real estate innovation. It was also one of the first states to authorize remote online notarization (RON) back in 2018 – a critical step in completing the home closing process entirely remotely."

As part of a recent promotion, Senior Business Development Manager Lydia Eager is relocating from JetClosing's Phoenix office to Austin to help lead the company's expansion efforts in Texas alongside Rockhold. Eager was a key driver on the sales team that introduced JetClosing in Arizona, which was the company's first active market and remains its largest to date.

Led by some of JetClosing's most experienced sales and closing experts, "The expansion will fundamentally transform how residential real estate transactions are completed in Texas, like it already has for our established network of agent and lender partners and their customers," said Eager.

JetClosing recorded an annual growth rate of 183 percent since 2018.

The new Austin location marks the fifth office opening for JetClosing. Other office locations include Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Seattle.

About JetClosing

JetClosing is the leading digital title and escrow company for real estate transactions. Through its innovative platform, JetClosing provides unprecedented transparency, security, and efficiency throughout the home closing process. With a presence in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, JetClosing's team of veteran title professionals and technology leaders is expanding nationwide to provide digital title and escrow services to buyers, sellers, agents, lenders and borrowers. To learn more, visit www.jetclosing.com .

SOURCE JetClosing Inc.

