JetClosing Welcomes Sandi Stoller as new VP, Marketing

Sandi Stoller comes to JetClosing with nearly 20 years' experience holding senior marketing roles with world-class companies. Stoller has a proven track record of driving business results through innovative campaigns and building high-performance teams. Most recently, she served in a senior marketing role at Smartsheet. In this role, Stoller was responsible for brand strategy and advertising execution. Prior to this position, she held a variety of leadership roles at Coinstar, Capital One, and ING Direct. Her accomplishments included launching the Coinstar brand in numerous new international markets and extending the US kiosk offering beyond coin counting. Earlier in her career, Stoller led rebranding and positioning efforts through multiple corporate acquisitions.

"JetClosing is getting a dynamic marketer and creative executive with the hiring of Sandi Stoller. Sandi comes to JetClosing with a very diverse marketing background in both digital and traditional media for regulated financial services, consumer products, and B2B SaaS. We are extremely pleased to add Sandi to our executive management team filling this new and critical role," said Dan Greenshields, CEO of JetClosing.

JetClosing is transforming real estate transactions through inventive use of technology. Our mission is to close one of life's biggest transactions in an easy, fast, friendly and transparent digital experience for everyone, every time.

JetClosing currently has offices in Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

