Jetco Delivery Ignites Commitment to Safety with Fleetwide Upgrade to Lytx Driver Safety Program

"We see safety and operations as one and the same: a safe fleet is an effective one. Lytx video telematics technology has helped us hold our drivers to the highest standards of safety," said Brian Fielkow, CEO of Jetco. "When we saw the redesigned product portfolio and the newest DriveCam ® Event Recorder from Lytx, we saw an opportunity to not only deploy the industry's leading technology, but to re-energize our drivers around the coaching program and our company-wide commitment to safety."

Lytx's Driver Safety Program combines video capture of risky driving behaviors with advanced analytics, based on the company's database of over 100 billion miles of driving data, and highly accurate event review by professional analysts.

The Lytx DriveCam Event Recorder captures an event when its sensors are triggered by an action suggesting risky behavior, including a hard acceleration or brake. Lytx cuts through the noise and delivers actionable insights about their drivers' behaviors that can be used to coach them toward safer habits—improvements that have been helping Jetco experience fewer collisions, less litigation impact and lower costs. Since starting its program four years ago, Jetco has experienced these dramatic safety improvements:

30 percent decrease in near collisions

51 percent reduction in coachable event frequency

48 percent improvement in event severity

In the past 15 months alone, Jetco has seen positive changes in specific driving behaviors, including:

73 percent improvement in following distance

65 percent improvement in late response incidents

21 percent decrease in seatbelt violations

19 percent decrease in traffic violations

Making the Upgrade

With such positive results from the Lytx program, Fielkow and his team were eager to upgrade to an even more advanced technology. The SF-Series Event Recorders introduced in September 2017 are equipped with advanced sensors, and machine vision and artificial intelligence technology. They are designed to give users more data and over-the-air access to approximately 100 hours of continually recorded video (subject to available cellular network coverage). Lytx's recently introduced Device Health Report makes it easier to monitor the overall health of device installation, helping prevent missed incidents and associated critical insights that lead to opportunities for improvement and a safer fleet

"We are impressed by Lytx's redesigned product portfolio and user experience. In an increasingly litigious society, it is essential that we understand exactly what our drivers are doing on the road, when they are innocent and where they have room for improvement," said Fielkow. "The new Lytx platform offers us the best view of driver behaviors and helps us deliver driver coaching with a more effective, streamlined and targeted approach."

Top-to-Bottom Commitment to Safety

Commitment to safety and community is core to Jetco's business culture. The company is especially proud of its driver committee, a representative group of employees who are involved in all of the company's high-level decisions, including the Lytx Driver Safety Program rollout.

Fielkow, an author and speaker recognized as an industry expert on creating a safety-focused company culture, cites this as the number one factor in Jetco's success: "In order to have a high-functioning organization, you have to make decisions and move forward with the support of the entire community. With this group of drivers helping run our company, we feel confident we are making the best decisions for the entire fleet — not just those in management positions. By emphasizing transparency and communication, we have been able to make major changes, like upgrading to the Lytx Driver Safety Program, quickly and effectively."

Lytx's Driver Safety Program has also played a role in ensuring that every team member shares Jetco's values. According to Fielkow, the vast majority of drivers see that a telematics system supports the fleet's commitment to safety and high-quality operational performance. Drivers appreciate having video to document their safe, professional driving and to protect their personal safety profiles. Only with a safety culture and commitment to those elements can a fleet promise its customers — and its drivers — that it will continue to survive and thrive for decades to come.

About Jetco Delivery

Established in 1976 with one truck, Jetco is the premier Gulf Coast Carrier, serving sophisticated shippers and intermediaries through the following businesses: Jetco Delivery, which transports intermodal, open deck and dry van cargo; Jetco Heavy Haul, which transports out-of-gauge cargo for the Gulf Coast's diverse business community; Jetco Logistics, a freight brokerage business that helps manage client freight nationally and beyond the scope of Jetco's asset-based fleet; and Jetco Warehousing, offering indoor and outdoor storage. Jetco now has terminals in La Porte, Freeport, as well as in San Antonio and Dallas. The company operates Jetco DFW – a 30-truck intermodal and van operation — to serve clients throughout the golden triangle. At Jetco, our main objective is to ensure your freight arrives safely and on time. We have a commitment to hire only the best drivers and continually improve our process through the implementation of cutting-edge technology. Every interaction with our drivers, staff and clients is guided by our safety culture and commitment to being a full service solutions provider. Jetco is a part of The GTI Group of companies. GTI is based in Montreal.

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial and public sector fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than one million drivers worldwide. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

Contacts:

Lytx

Alison Graves

858-380-3114

alison.graves@lytx.com

SOURCE Lytx

Related Links

http://www.lytx.com

