Jetfuel Proves Influencer Marketing Outcomes Can Be Measurable While Ranking High on 10 of AppsFlyer's Leaderboards for Performance Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading influencer marketing platform, Jetfuel announces its unprecedented rankings in 10 categories of AppFlyer's performance marketing leaderboard. Influencer marketing has long been criticized as a black box for advertisers who want to see measurable outcomes for their expenses. Jetfuel's high rankings in 10 categories of AppsFlyer's Performance Index XII, which has been ranking the top media sources in mobile advertising since 2015, demonstrate that not only can this kind of marketing be measurable, it can provide some of the best ROI in mobile advertising.

Jetfuel Founder & CEO Tim Lenardo noted that "people have spent dramatically more time in front of screens during the pandemic, and social media has become a primary source of entertainment for Millennials and Gen Z. Jetfuel's rankings on the AppsFlyer Performance index show that influencer marketing is more effective than ever, driving both conversion volume and measurable ROI."

Jetfuel performed especially well in driving installations of health & fitness apps on iOS through the advertising conducted via its platform, ranking 6th place in the AppsFlyer Power Rankings (which combine measurements of quantity and quality of app installs). Jetfuel performed even better in this category than Google Ads or TikTok For Business!

Jetfuel has been facilitating the growth of the influencer economy by concretely aligning incentives for advertisers and the more than 12,000 social media influencers on the platform through a pay-per-install model. Influencers choose from a variety of brands and ad campaigns to find products they're particularly suited to promote to their audiences, and they get paid when the apps they promote are installed.

