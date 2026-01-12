JETNET Promotes Josh Baird to President and Chief Operating Officer

UTICA, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JETNET, the leading provider of aviation data, intelligence, and market insight, today announced the promotion of Josh Baird to President and Chief Operating Officer. Baird previously served as Chief Operating Officer and will continue to report to Derek Swaim, Chief Executive Officer.

Josh Baird, President and COO

"In a year defined by increasing complexity and demand for faster, more trusted insight, Josh has been instrumental in helping JETNET translate strategy into execution," said Derek Swaim, Chief Executive Officer of JETNET. "This expanded role allows him to further align teams, accelerate momentum, and ensure we continue delivering meaningful value to our customers."

The promotion follows a year of accelerated execution and measurable progress across JETNET's platform. In 2025, the company strengthened its core data foundations by expanding verified ownership, operator, and management intelligence by more than 40%, while growing verified sale price data by over 30%, improving transparency and confidence across the aviation marketplace.

JETNET also significantly advanced the timeliness of its intelligence, with ownership and transaction updates now appearing within minutes of FAA reporting. Customer adoption of activity-based insight continued to grow, with WINGX subscriptions increasing more than 30% year over year, reflecting rising demand for integrated flight and ground activity intelligence. During the year, JETNET introduced JETNET AI within Marketplace Live, embedding AI-assisted insight directly into thousands of customer workflows, and closed the year with a Net Promoter Score of 71, underscoring strong customer trust.

"These outcomes are the result of coordinated effort across the organization," said Josh Baird. "We've made meaningful progress by focusing on data quality, speed, and usability, while staying closely aligned with how our customers make decisions. I'm excited to continue that work in this expanded role and help scale what we've built."

Baird has played a central role in JETNET's transformation, serving as a cross-functional leader and champion of operational excellence and customer outcomes. His promotion reflects the importance of tightly aligned execution as JETNET continues to support customers who rely on its data and intelligence to power investment, growth, operations, and safety.

About JETNET

As a leading provider of market research and data for the global aviation market, JETNET delivers comprehensive and reliable insights to customers worldwide. JETNET is the ultimate source of fixed wing and helicopter fleet information, including transaction data, market intelligence, flight data and analytics, and industry forecasts. Headquartered in Utica, NY, JETNET offers comprehensive, user-friendly aircraft and flight data via APIs and real-time web applications.

Link to full release: https://www.jetnet.com/resources/press-releases/jetnet-promotes-josh-baird-to-president-and-chief-operating-officer

Media Contact:

Sarmad Faraz

[email protected]

SOURCE JETNET LLC