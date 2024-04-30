JETOUR Forms New Strategic Alliance with Discovery Channel, Championing Global Exploration and Conservation

BEIJING, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the highly-anticipated 2024 Beijing Auto Show, JETOUR, the leading Chinese SUV brand renowned for its rapid growth and deep commitment to serve the travel segment through its 'Travel+' philosophy, unveiled a broadened strategic partnership with the premier global media Discovery Channel.

Vikram Channa, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Vice President (left), and Li Xueyong, President of JETOUR Auto (right), signed a strategic collaboration at Beijing Auto Show

This collaboration is a testament to JETOUR's alignment with emerging corporate trends, such as the integration of ESG principles, reflecting the brand's dedication to societal values and sustainable development. The partnership is designed to foster compelling narratives that embrace global exploration, conservation, and social-driven storytelling, propelling the 'Travel+' concept into groundbreaking territories and emphasizing JETOUR's unwavering commitment to responsible exploration and the inherent pleasures of discovery.

The partnership's strategic overview was briefly highlighted, noting a previous joint endeavor in 2023 that took JETOUR and the Discovery Channel to Patagonia for a meteorite search, alongside a South American astronomy professor. The expanded agreement for 2024 will encompass a diverse range of initiatives, including content production, environmental conscious actions, branding, and lifestyle product development. This will intensify the melding of Discovery's exploratory spirit with JETOUR's 'Travel+' philosophy on an international stage.

Industry perspectives indicate that ESG is rapidly becoming a way for companies to express their societal value. According to S&P Global's 2023 ESG Trends report, 90% of public companies now issue ESG reports, up from 20% in 2010, showing that businesses are now integrating ESG frameworks into their operations to enhance their social footprint and market positioning. JETOUR's ESG activities reflects its active contributes to social and environmental causes through its strategic partnerships and corporate practices.

The upcoming year will see the partnership take on a new challenge, focusing on cheetah conservation in the Namibian savanna. With the global cheetah population facing critical endangerment, this initiative seeks to elevate public consciousness and gather support for these magnificent creatures. World-renowned explorer Hazen and Dr. Laurie Marker of the Cheetah Conservation Fund will leverage their expertise to expand the project's impact.

"This alliance is more than just a business endeavor; it is a convergence of shared values and vision, " Li Xueyong, President of JETOUR Auto, addressed the signing of the partnership with Discovery. "Together with Discovery, we are embarking on a journey that transcends traditional boundaries and leads us towards a future where travel and conservation coexist seamlessly. We believe that integrating ESG into our core business strategy is not just responsible—it's vital for crafting stories that resonate with our audience and for building a legacy that future generations will be proud of."

Vikram Channa, Warner Bros. Discovery's Vice President, remarked at the global press conference, "Discovery captures the essence of the world through compelling imagery; JETOUR turns those visions into reality through immersive travel experiences. Together, we are dedicated to fostering inspiration and safeguarding our planet's splendor, weaving new narratives of coexistence between humankind and the environment."

Having established a presence in over 50 countries and regions, including the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and the Asia Pacific, JETOUR has garnered a reputation for producing sturdy and bold SUVs. With more than 1.1 million vehicles owned and a passionate community of over 45 million fans worldwide, the brand has become a symbol of the adventurous spirit that drives global explorers.

By embracing the 'Travel+' philosophy, JETOUR continues to inspire intrepid exploration, mirroring the robust and spirited essence of its vehicles. This ongoing collaboration with the Discovery Channel is not just about delivering captivating content to global audiences; it's also about reinforcing the brands' mutual pledge to promote global consciousness and environmental guardianship, further illustrating the importance of ESG in shaping a sustainable future for travel, exploration, and the broader corporate landscape.

