JETOUR T2 Debuts in the UAE, Featuring Advanced XWD Technology

News provided by

JETOUR AUTO

29 Jan, 2024, 08:06 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 27th, 2024, JETOUR T2 was officially launched in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marking the beginning of its international journey.

At the event, Mr. Li Xueyong, Vice President of Chery Automobile and President of JETOUR Auto, stated, "JETOUR is a brand with long-term vision. Since its inception in 2018, we have consistently adhered to 'Travel+'strategy. Our goal is to meet comprehensive needs in our users'trips and daily lives, engaging with users globally in their journeys."

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/JETOUR AUTO)
(PRNewsfoto/JETOUR AUTO)

Known as the 'Traveler' in China, JETOUR T2 has been a hot seller since its launch. It has been breaking records in sales since its debut in September 2023. In December, it sold 13,224 units, becoming the sales champion in the off-road vehicle segment.

Mr. Dai Lihong, Executive Vice President of JETOUR Auto, stated that JETOUR's product development will focus on two core scenarios: "family travel" and "off-road travel". It is anticipated that no less than 10 key models would be launched by 2026, aiming to achieve an annual sales target of one million units.

JETOUR T2 adopts a brand new design language, featuring a bold and rugged shape. It is equipped with BorgWarner's sixth-generation four-wheel-drive technology, the fully automatic intelligent XWD system. When driving T2, even novice drivers without off-road experience can enjoy the thrill.

JETOUR T2 offers various driving modes, including S(Sport), N(Normal), E(Economy), Snow, Mud, and Rock. Additionally, it has a crawling mode, which effectively prevents slipping and getting stuck, further enhancing safety. It also has advantages such as a 28° approach angle, a 30° departure angle, a minimum ground clearance of 220mm, and a wading depth of 700mm.

JETOUR T2 is equipped with suede seats, a first-class co-driver seat, a five-star health cabin, and a 12-channel SONY premium audio system. Besides, JETOUR T2 has the Snapdragon 8155 Smart Chip, 15.6-inch central control screen, a 540° panoramic parking system, and an L2-level ADAS.

Jetour's global users exceeded one million in January 2024, taking just 65 months for JETOUR to grow from a new brand into a million-unit brand.

In the future, JETOUR will accelerate the globalization of the T2, launching it in regions such as the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Standing at the milestone of one million units, JETOUR will continue upholding the "Travel+" strategy and keeping innovation, aiming to become a leading brand in global market.

SOURCE JETOUR AUTO

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.