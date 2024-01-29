JETOUR T2 Debuts in the UAE, Featuring Advanced XWD Technology

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 27th, 2024, JETOUR T2 was officially launched in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marking the beginning of its international journey.

At the event, Mr. Li Xueyong, Vice President of Chery Automobile and President of JETOUR Auto, stated, "JETOUR is a brand with long-term vision. Since its inception in 2018, we have consistently adhered to 'Travel+'strategy. Our goal is to meet comprehensive needs in our users'trips and daily lives, engaging with users globally in their journeys."

Known as the 'Traveler' in China, JETOUR T2 has been a hot seller since its launch. It has been breaking records in sales since its debut in September 2023. In December, it sold 13,224 units, becoming the sales champion in the off-road vehicle segment.

Mr. Dai Lihong, Executive Vice President of JETOUR Auto, stated that JETOUR's product development will focus on two core scenarios: "family travel" and "off-road travel". It is anticipated that no less than 10 key models would be launched by 2026, aiming to achieve an annual sales target of one million units.

JETOUR T2 adopts a brand new design language, featuring a bold and rugged shape. It is equipped with BorgWarner's sixth-generation four-wheel-drive technology, the fully automatic intelligent XWD system. When driving T2, even novice drivers without off-road experience can enjoy the thrill.

JETOUR T2 offers various driving modes, including S(Sport), N(Normal), E(Economy), Snow, Mud, and Rock. Additionally, it has a crawling mode, which effectively prevents slipping and getting stuck, further enhancing safety. It also has advantages such as a 28° approach angle, a 30° departure angle, a minimum ground clearance of 220mm, and a wading depth of 700mm.

JETOUR T2 is equipped with suede seats, a first-class co-driver seat, a five-star health cabin, and a 12-channel SONY premium audio system. Besides, JETOUR T2 has the Snapdragon 8155 Smart Chip, 15.6-inch central control screen, a 540° panoramic parking system, and an L2-level ADAS.

Jetour's global users exceeded one million in January 2024, taking just 65 months for JETOUR to grow from a new brand into a million-unit brand.

In the future, JETOUR will accelerate the globalization of the T2, launching it in regions such as the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Standing at the milestone of one million units, JETOUR will continue upholding the "Travel+" strategy and keeping innovation, aiming to become a leading brand in global market.

SOURCE JETOUR AUTO