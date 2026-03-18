JetPatch Unveils Enterprise Guardrails for NVIDIA NemoClaw, Bringing Control to the Autonomous Agent Frontier

An enterprise control plane for OpenShell that enables organizations to deploy, throttle, and hard-stop autonomous AI agents in real time.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JetPatch, a leader in automated infrastructure governance, today announced the availability of its Enterprise Control Plane for NVIDIA NemoClaw and OpenShell. Introduced in the wake of NVIDIA's GTC 2026 announcement, JetPatch delivers the operational layer enterprises need to turn autonomous "Claws" into governed corporate assets.

The Cockpit for Autonomous AI Agents.

As AI shifts from passive chatbots to proactive agents capable of writing code, spawning sub-agents, and acting independently, the risk of execution drift has become a growing priority for enterprise IT and security teams. While NVIDIA OpenShell provides the secure sandbox, JetPatch provides the operational control plane.

Governor-Level Control for Autonomous Fleets

JetPatch transforms the complex policy.yaml management of OpenShell into a scalable enterprise workflow. IT operations teams can:

Kill-Switch Integration: Instantly pause or suspend autonomous agent processes across global infrastructure when anomalous behavior is detected

Token and CPU Throttling: Prevent agent runaway and cost spikes by dynamically limiting token consumption and compute utilization

and CPU Throttling: Prevent agent runaway and cost spikes by dynamically limiting consumption and compute utilization One-Click Claw Deployment: Automate deployment of the NemoClaw stack across hybrid cloud and RTX-powered edge environments

Declarative Policy Governance: Centrally manage and enforce OpenShell security sandboxes so agents cannot operate outside defined inference boundaries

"The era of the autonomous agent has arrived, but it cannot survive in the enterprise without a leash," said Ronald Ranaldi, Chief Revenue Officer at JetPatch. "NVIDIA NemoClaw is the engine; JetPatch is the cockpit. We are giving organizations the confidence to let their 'Claws' run 24/7, knowing they have total visibility and a hard-stop safety switch at their fingertips."

Seamless Ecosystem Integration

JetPatch bridges the gap between AI innovation and traditional enterprise security. The platform works alongside existing security platforms, including CrowdStrike Falcon, helping organizations connect autonomous agent operations with broader enterprise security workflows.

JetPatch for NemoClaw is available today for early-access customers across multiple verticals, including financial services, healthcare, and government.

For more information, visit: https://www.jetpatch.com

Trademark Disclaimer: NVIDIA, NemoClaw, OpenShell, and related marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation. CrowdStrike, Falcon, and related marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. All other company names, product names, and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Ronald Ranaldi

6463558175

[email protected]

SOURCE JetPatch Corporation