Jetperch Introduces Joulescope JS320 Precision Energy Analyzer for Low-Power Embedded System Development

New third-generation Joulescope improves low-current accuracy, current range-change measurements, and time-domain response for engineers optimizing battery-powered and energy-conscious devices

OLNEY, Md., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetperch LLC today announced the Joulescope JS320, the third-generation Joulescope precision DC energy analyzer for engineers developing low-power embedded systems.

The JS320 builds on the success of the original JS110 and second-generation JS220 with a redesigned measurement path focused on low-current accuracy. It helps engineers design and optimize systems that spend most of their operating life in sleep mode, then wake briefly for sensing, processing, communication, or user interaction.

"The JS320 focuses on the measurements that matter most for today's low-power and battery-powered devices," said Matt Liberty, founder of Jetperch and creator of Joulescope. "When devices spend most of their time sleeping and wake only briefly, offset stability, leakage current, range-change behavior, and time-domain response all affect battery-life estimates and engineering decisions. The JS320 improves these measurements while preserving the simplicity and ease of use engineers expect from Joulescope."

The Joulescope JS320 measures current from nanoamps to amps while simultaneously measuring voltage. It computes power, energy, and charge directly, helping engineers estimate battery life, optimize firmware, validate hardware design choices, compare operating modes, and evaluate power supply requirements.

The JS320 introduces improved offset stability, reduced leakage current, Enwavify™ v2 technology for current range changes, a 24-bit ADC, wider internal digital processing, and a linear-phase analog path. These improvements are especially important for BLE devices, battery-powered IoT products, sensors, remote controls, backscatter RF systems, energy-harvesting devices, and other products where small measurement errors can affect battery-life estimates.

The Joulescope JS320 is now available for pre-order. Shipping starts on June 23, 2026.

Additional product information is available at:

https://www.joulescope.com/products/js320

Contact:

Jetperch LLC

Matt Liberty

***@jetperch.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13148445

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Jetperch LLC